From the Wings: Celebrating Theater in Grays Harbor

Dec. 14 was closing night of Driftwood Theater’s The Diary of Anne Frank, which was directed by A.J. Cooper with Brad Duff as mentor director. And it was only fitting the last performance was a sold-out house.

Among the community members who attended a performance were Lincoln Elementary 5th graders in Miss Andrew’s and Ms. J’s classes. Both classes had been learning about the Holocaust by reading stories from different perspectives. Attending the performance “was a meaningful experience that encouraged empathy, reflection and historical understanding,” was shared in a post on the Hoquiam School District’s Facebook page,