From the Wings

The week of Feb. 16 is Oakville School District’s (OSD) turn to host Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) and perform Sleeping Beauty. This is the fourth year MCT has visited the school, and the students have performed Treasure Island, Rumpelstiltskin, and The Snow Queen.

When Kariee Zinga joined OSD as the afterschool program director, she researched to see if MCT was still around; she participated in MCT when she attended Southside Elementary School.

I saw that it was still around and brought up the idea to Rich Staley, the superintendent for OSD, and he said, “Yeah, let’s do it,” said Zinga.

The Grays Harbor Foundation helped to cover the majority of the cost for MCT’s visit.

Of the 20 kids thus far who have signed up to participate, the majority are elementary students, but Amie McCrite, a counselor for OSD, said that a couple of middle schoolers and high schoolers have also signed up.

“We have some who are excited to do it again because they did it last year or the year before as well, so they’ve signed up again,” McCrite said.

Before moving to Oakville, McCrite participated in community theater in Utah.

“So I was really excited to be a part of this. … It’s been such a great thing for our kids around here to have opportunities like this,” she said.

For Zinga, having performed in an MCT production as a child and now providing the experience for other children, “It’s really cool because I fell in love with it,” she said. “It was a way for me to, because I was a shyer kid, be more outgoing. It got me out of my comfort zone. Seeing students with the same thing is really cool, seeing them grow.”

And there is a middle school student, whom Zinga had observed, that after participating in MCT performances for two years now, gained the confidence to try new activities.

“It’s really cool to see that,” she said.

Performing arts group forming

Earlier this week, the recently formed Performing Arts Community Connection group met at Grays Harbor College to continue discussing how the theater groups and venues in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties can collaborate and increase promotion of the theater talent that is in these counties.

Grays Harbor President Dr. Carli Schiffner was inspired to bring these groups together.

“I think we need to raise awareness about all of the gems of theaters that we have and opportunities,” she said. “Plus, it’s, we’ve got an amazing talent pool here on the Harbor, and I think we need to come out and support the arts.”

Schiffner discovered her love of the theater after being cast in Oliver when she attended North Shore School District in north Seattle. She has also served as a board member for Humanities Washington for over 10 years.

“So [I’m] a big supporter of trying to make sure that our smaller theaters don’t go by the wayside,” Schiffner said.

Theater groups, programs and venues in these two counties include 7th Street Kids, 7th Street Theatre, Driftwood Theatre, Plank Island Theatre, Stage West Theatre, Raymond Theatre, Long Beach Performing Arts Center and Grays Harbor College and Bishop Center.

Upcoming auditions

Matilda – The Driftwood Players

Adult auditions are scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17 at 7 p.m.

Production dates will be the first four weekends in May.

For more information, email Brad Duffy at bwduffy@icloud.com

The first round of casting of Matilda for the children’s roles and Miss Honey have been announced.

Matilda – Natalia Burgher and Glory Nessa Covall

Lavender – Violet Colburn

Bruce – Emi Troxel

Amanda – Brynlee Burgher

Nigel – Monroe Hancock

Eric – Gene Winter

Hortensia – Zoey McDonald

Alice – Morgan Angelowich

Miss Honey – Chaela Watkins

Harvey — Stage West Community Theatre

Auditions will be held Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Auditions are for six men and six women. Rehearsals will run March 9 through May 6. The script can be requested from Lori Hardin at stagewesttheatre@yahoo.com.

Upcoming Productions

February

Kong’s Night Out – The Driftwood Players

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

Do you ever watch an action movie and wonder what all the regular folks are doing while their city is being destroyed by big scary monsters? Well, this is the story of what happened in the hotel room NEXT to the hotel room where Ann (played in the 1933 King Kong by Fay Wray) was whisked out of the bed and into the Manhattan night by the ape himself.

Feb. 7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 1 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Exit Laughing – Stage West Community Theatre

Ocean Shores Lions Club, 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the “girls,” what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game, and the wildest, most exciting night of your lives involves a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living. Adult comedy.

Feb. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22

https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/

Sleeping Beauty – Oakville School District

Feb. 21 at 1 p.m.

March

The Shootout Saloon – Stage West Community Theatre

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort, Ocean Shores

Supper, suspects, and a showdown-welcome to The Shootout Saloon! Two nights only, and if you miss it, even the tumbleweeds will gossip about you. Western attire welcome. An interactive murder mystery.

March 6-7 at 6 p.m.

https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/

Hello Dolly! — Grays Harbor College

1620 Edward P. Smith Dr., Aberdeen

Hello, Dolly! is an ebullient Golden Age Broadway classic and irresistible story of the joy of living that appeals to audiences of all ages. This musical adaptation of Thornton Wilder’s hit play, The Matchmaker bursts with humor, romance, and energetic dance.

March 6-7, 13-14 at 7:30, March 8, 15 at 2 p.m.

https://www.ghc.edu/bishop/calendar/winter-musical-hello-dolly

April

Once Upon a Mattress — Elma High School Drama

1011 W Main St., Elma

Once Upon a Mattress is a lively comedic musical that has been performed by stars including Sarah Jessica Parker and Sutton Foster, and it is the musical that launched Carol Burnette’s career.

April 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

May

Matilda – The Driftwood Players

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

Based on the children’s book by Roald Dahl, Matilda is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what’s right, she’s met with miraculous results.

May 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-23 at 7:30 p.m., May 3, 10, 17, 24 at 2 p.m.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Once Upon a Mattress — Aberdeen High School

410 N G St., Aberdeen

Once Upon a Mattress is a lively comedic musical that has been performed by stars including Sarah Jessica Parker and Sutton Foster, and it is the musical that launched Carol Burnette’s career.

May 1, 8-9 at 7:00, May 3, 10 at 3 p.m.

Harvey — Stage West Community Theatre

Ocean Shores Lions Club 832 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

May 8-17

https://www.stagewestcommunitytheatre.org/