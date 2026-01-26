From solo performances to music festivals — live music abounds

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor in the coming days, plus we have a few save the dates for you as well. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Shaun Beebe

Corks and Taps Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dogger

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Live acoustic show at The Red Cedar in Hoquiam

Friday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival

Jan. 30 – Feb 1

880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores

Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting

ABC3 All Days VIP Pass $140

VIP Ticket Includes:

50% off ABC3 Americana Music T-Shirt

Individual Day Passes:

ABC3 Friday Pass $65

ABC3 Friday Evening Only $30 4 p.m. start time – purchase at the door

ABC3 Saturday Pass $65

ABC3 Saturday Evening Only $30 4 p.m. start time – purchase at the door

ABC3 Sunday Pass $20

Limited area for under 21 years of age at the pub so not all stages will be available.

ABBA L.A.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Saturday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.

An unforgettable night with ABBA LA, the ultimate ABBA tribute concert.

General Admission $40, available at the hotel front desk, on eventbrite, or at the door.

VIP Seating $75 and includes a gift (LIMITED SEATING) available at the hotel front desk, on eventbrite, or at the door.

Red Cross Fundraiser

Rose’s Mexican Restaurant, 825 Simpson Avenue, Hoquiam

Saturday, Feb. 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Admission by donation

All Ages, 21+lounge

Hosted by: Ful Sxndz Entertainments

Featuring DJ Jax and Mac D

Live performances by:

Blazing October

SassySquatch

N8

Rockin’ the Ocean Shores Convention Center

Featuring Patrick Murray and Deerswerver

Saturday, Feb. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m.

$30 in advance, $35 at the door

The Glam Bandit

McCleary Museum Event Center

Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m.

Travis Scott Garland is a singer/songwriter who performs under the name “The Glam Bandit.” He has been playing various forms of music around Washington state for over 20 years. Playing a mix of originals and covers, he primarily focuses on folk, blues, country, and other forms of Americana music. He has a masters degree in music education, and provides private music instruction as well as performances.

Admission is by donation for this all ages performance

GHC Steel Drums

Thursday, March 19 at 1 p.m.

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Founded in 2017 by Dr. William Dyer, the ensemble is made up of GHC students, faculty, staff, and community members. They perform steel drum music ranging from calypso to reggae, rock, pop, and seasonal favorites.

Admission is free

GHC Jazz Choir & Jazz Band

Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Enjoy an evening of lively music with the GHC Music Department, Jazz Band, and Jazz Choir, under the direction of Dr. William Dyer and Kari Hasbrouck.

General Admission $5

GHC students free

GHC String Ensemble

Wellington Rehearsal Hall

Monday, March 23 at 5 p.m.

Free

Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen

Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17

GHC Students and 12 and Under free

Bon Débarras

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor Area Students $17

GHC Students and 12 and under free

Rock & Blues Flea Market Festival

Ocean Shores Convention Center

May 23-25

World Music Day

Sunday, June 21

Downtown Aberdeen

Seabrook’s 2026 Sunset Concerts

Every Friday from June 26 through Sept. 4 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater in Seabrook