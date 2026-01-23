Fisherman presumed drowned at Half Moon Bay

52-year-old Keith C. Jones of Lakebay was swept away by the incoming tide and wave action

The Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office was called to the beach at Half Moon Bay in Westport shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a suspected drowning.

Fifty-two-year-old Keith C. Jones of Lakebay had been fishing at Half Moon Bay with a friend and was swept away by the incoming tide and wave action. Bystanders were able to remove him from the water but Jones was unresponsive.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. His next of kin have been notified.

“Our office wishes to extend our condolences to his family in this tragic event,” Grays Harbor County Coroner George Kelley said via press release. “We also would like to remind the public to be aware of the conditions and tides while at the beach, and to wear flotation devices.”

A Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputy and the South Beach Regional Fire Authority responded to the initial call for assistance.