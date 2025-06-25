Fish and Wildlife Commission holds hybrid meeting in Olympia on June 26-28

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a hybrid meeting in Olympia from June 26 to 28 which will include committee meetings, discussion of the resident native trout harvest policy and the 2026 Legislative Session, decisions on deer and elk crop damage rule amendments, periodic status reviews, and land transaction(s).

The meeting will be held at the Natural Resources Building located at 1111 Washington St. SE in Olympia. The meeting will be live-streamed online, with webinar access available on the Commission webpage.

Thursday, June 26, will kick off with Big Tent, Habitat, Fish, and Wildlife committee meetings. Agenda topics include conservation and resident native trout harvest policy, coastal steelhead, landowner hunting permit preview, and other topics.

The full Commission meeting will begin Friday, June 27, with an open public input opportunity, followed by a report from WDFW Director Kelly Susewind and will highlight some of the agency’s regional award winners.

The Commission will then hear a briefing on voluntary lead-free ammunition initiatives.

The Commission will decide on two land transaction acquisitions, the approximately 9,055-acre Beezley Hills property in Grant County and the approximately 0.34-acre Chimicum unit addition in Jefferson County.

Then the Commission will decide on deer and elk crop damage rule amendments and periodic status reviews for Columbia sharp-tailed grouse and pinto abalone. Friday’s meeting will conclude with a briefing on the 2026 Legislative Session.

Saturday kicks off with an open public input opportunity, followed by a briefing on the status on State Wildlife Action Plan, and future meeting planning discussion. The meeting will conclude with an Executive Session.

Those interested in providing verbal public comment during the meeting, either in-person in Olympia or remotely online or over the phone, must register in advance.

All members of the public are invited to share their perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.

The full meeting agenda, including information about submitting public comment and accessing the meeting remotely, is available on the WDFW website. The meeting will be recorded and published on the Commission webpage so the public can watch afterward at their convenience.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for the WDFW. WDFW works to preserve, protect and perpetuate fish, wildlife and ecosystems while providing sustainable fish and wildlife recreational and commercial opportunities.