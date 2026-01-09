First baby of 2026 born at Harbor Regional Health

The new year began with a joyful milestone at Harbor Regional Health as the first baby of 2026 arrived on Jan. 1 at 8:34 a.m.

Proud parents Michelle Hobbs and Mario Garcia welcomed a healthy baby boy named Suigeneris into the world. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 19 inches long at birth, marking a memorable start to the year for both the family and the Harbor Regional Health Family Birth Center team.

For Michelle and Mario, choosing where to deliver was an easy decision. Although they live in Bremerton, more than 100 miles away, they made the trip to Harbor Regional Health Community Hospital to remain under the care of Nick Hallak, MD, a physician they trust and value. Dr. Hallak practices with HRH OB/GYN and Family Medicine in Hoquiam.

“The experience was wonderful, I had the best time here,” Michelle shared. “The staff was extremely helpful and friendly.”

For the Family Birth Center team, the arrival of the first baby of the year is a moment filled with excitement and anticipation.

“This is one of our favorite times of the year,” said Lisha Schnoor, MSN, RNC-OB, Family Birth Center Director. “There’s always so much excitement leading up to that first birth, wondering when it will happen and who it will be. Welcoming the first baby of the year is a special tradition for our team, and it’s a wonderful way to begin the year focused on new life, family, and the care we’re so proud to provide.”

In celebration of the milestone, Suigeneris and his family were presented with a gift basket made possible through generous community support. Harbor Regional Health extends its sincere thanks to Aberdeen Walmart for donating items for the basket, as well as to John Eiland, DO, who works closely with Dr. Hallak, for his generous contribution.

Harbor Regional Health is honored to share in this special moment with Michelle, Mario, and baby Suigeneris, and congratulates them on the newest addition to their family as they begin the year together.