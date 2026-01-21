Fire contained at abandoned commercial building in Aberdeen

The Aberdeen Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at an abandoned commercial building in the 1800 block of Simpson Avenue late Monday night into early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Multiple fire departments responded to the incident with a total of 12 firefighters on scene within minutes of dispatch.

Upon arrival, crews found a vacant two-story business with fire showing from one side of the structure. Firefighters initially operated in a defensive mode due to fire conditions and the known status of the building as abandoned. No nearby structures were threatened.

After significant fire knockdown from the exterior, crews transitioned to an interior operation to complete extinguishment and conduct searches of both floors were completed and no occupants were found. The fire was brought under control within minutes of the first arriving units, and crews remained on scene for several hours conducting overhaul and checking for hot spots.

The building was confirmed to have no active power or natural gas service. The property owner was not on scene. Information obtained indicates the structure was in the process of demolition at the time of the fire.

The fire is believed to have originated on an exterior wall and extended into the building. Due to the extent of fire damage, the cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined. Fire officials are working with law enforcement to review possible surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

The incident was managed at a first-alarm level and concluded later that evening. No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.