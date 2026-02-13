Fentanyl, meth seized as Task Force arrests two in Aberdeen

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with assistance from deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Hoquiam and Aberdeen police departments, served a search and arrest warrant in the 1100 block of Lafayette Street in Aberdeen as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Throughout the investigation, Grays Harbor Drug Task Force detectives conducted multiple controlled purchases of illegal narcotics from the primary resident. As a result of those efforts, two individuals were taken into custody at the residence. The primary suspect, a 36-year-old Aberdeen woman, was arrested on multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

During the service of the warrant, detectives seized approximately 52 grams of fentanyl, 363 grams of methamphetamine, and additional evidence consistent with the distribution of controlled substances.