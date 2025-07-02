Feed the Hungry runs its course as new initiatives begin

Feed the Hungry has been a part of the Aberdeen Community since 1982 and has served meals, and provided clothing and sundries every weekday, Monday through Friday, to those in need. Serving an average of 35,000 citizens annually through volunteers, nonprofit partners, and endless support, the impact that the Catholic Community Services’ Feed the Hungry program at Saint Mary’s has made is immeasurable.

As the community gathered for warm meals and clothing, there was a sense of care and resourcefulness from the volunteers. Their goal has always been to provide resources for those who lack them and to value the importance of nourishing families and individuals. No one left empty-handed.

Cher Spencer gained traction as a volunteer, later becoming the program manager of Feed the Hungry. Spencer’s dedication has been a significant aspect that contributed to the program’s success. She hasn’t just fed mouths but also has created meaningful connections. Beyond water, burgers, sausages, and snacks, it is essential to remember the other forms of goods she has found ways to provide.

Spencer created a space for voices to be heard, doing so with resilience and grace.

“Food is, first and foremost, a hot meal each day. Then, over the years, I’ve dabbled. I wrote a grant to Zoomies so I’d get winter clothes to hand out. We did that every year. The volunteers are the lifeblood of Feed the Hungry. They are. We are nothing without our volunteers. They are just fantastic. We couldn’t do it without them. Some of them have been here for over 30 years. I have an 87-year-old that still does it,” Spencer said. “We do other things like clothes and jackets, and we always had hygiene packs to hand out, you know, soap, toothbrush and all that kind of stuff, deodorant. It was hard for me to stay in my lane because there’s such a need. I did as much as I could. That’s how we meet them where they’re at. I got to learn what they needed, building the community, you gotta start somewhere. If you can’t feed a hundred, then feed one.”

The end of this program does not mean the end of assistance for those in need. Meals will continue to be provided by a new entity and there is always opportunity for others in the community to help out. Spencer had some advice for those looking to continue the cycle of assistance as Feed the Hungry comes to a close.

“I would reach out to local places that are doing these things already, the Mission. I know that the Moore Wright Group is putting together some lunches. Some volunteers from Feed the Hungry and parishioners from St. Mary are assembling sack lunches three days a week. They’re going to make 50 lunches and hand them out,” Spencer said. “I would donate if you can to food banks, and if you’re going to donate, try to find things that are easy for people who can’t cook very much, like a pop-top (can or container).”

A subsidiary of the Moore Wright Group will be filling in some of the gaps left by the end of the Feed the Hungry program, J-Street Cafe and Catering, a small business opening soon in Hoquiam. They will provide healthy food and administer outreach programs. Their values align with those of Saint Mary’s, as they dedicate themselves to nurturing and supporting the underprivileged of Grays Harbor. These free meals will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon to 1:00 p.m. at 1401 Simpson Ave in Aberdeen.

”We are confident that by addressing fundamental needs and offering resources for growth, we can contribute to a stronger, more resilient community,” said Nikki Mullenberg, manager of J-Street Cafe and Catering, via email. “These initiatives aim to empower individuals and families, fostering holistic development and sustained flourishing within our diverse community.”