Federal Way man crashes in Aberdeen, arrested on suspicion of DUI

Just after midnight on Wednesday, Aberdeen police officers were dispatched to a roll-over collision in the 700 block of East Heron Street in front of Best Western motel.

The driver of the vehicle reported losing control of his 1992 Mazda pick-up while travelling over the Heron Street bridge, striking a concrete block and flipping the truck onto its roof. The driver was not injured and he was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

The driver was a 42-year-old male from Federal Way. APD officers noted evidence of impairment while on scene. Field sobriety tests were conducted along with an evaluation by drug recognition expert Officer Dillon Mitchell and the driver was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. A warrant was written and signed by a judge for a blood sample, which was obtained as part of the investigation.

The driver was booked into the APD jail.