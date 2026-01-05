End of an era: A final message from Cosmopolis PD

To the citizens of Cosmopolis,

Since 1891, the Cosmopolis Police Department has had the distinct honor of standing watch over this community. For 134 years, our officers have patrolled these streets, shared in your celebrations, and stood by you during your most difficult moments.

As of midnight on Dec. 31, 2025, the Cosmopolis Police Department officially closed its doors.

For me personally, this is a bittersweet moment. Having served this city since October 1998, I have seen firsthand the incredible spirit that makes Cosmopolis home. While I am the last remaining officer standing at the watch, I carry with me the legacy of every man and woman who wore this patch before me.

Why this change?

The reality of modern policing means that maintaining a small, independent force is no longer financially feasible for our city. However, this transition is not just about a budget, it is about ensuring you receive the highest level of protection possible.

We have negotiated a contract with the Aberdeen Police Department (APD) that provides a professional, high level of service while offering significant cost savings to our community. You are in excellent hands with our neighbors at APD.

Our deepest thanks

Our slogan has always been “A Community Partnership.” That was never just a phrase on a patrol car; it was a promise. We want to sincerely thank you for the decades of love, support, and trust you’ve placed in us. Fulfilling our mission to protect you has been the greatest privilege of our lives.

Moving forward — who to call

All police-related services — including emergency response, animal complaints, concealed pistol permits and parking issues — will be handled by the Aberdeen Police Department.

The APD records office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to serve you. The APD office is located at 210 E Market St., Aberdeen. They are also available on-line at https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/214/Police-Department

Emergencies: Dial 911

Non-emergency needs: Dial 360-533-8765 (Grays Harbor dispatch)

Police business/administrative needs: Dial 360-533-3180 (APD business line)

Thank you, Cosmopolis, for the memories and the partnership. It has been an honor to serve you.