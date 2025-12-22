Elk illegally shot and killed at Bishop Athletic Complex

By The Daily World • December 22, 2025 1:30 am
WDFW This cow elk was killed and left behind at the Bishop Athletic Complex.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police are asking for assistance from the public to identify the person(s) responsible for unlawfully shooting and wasting a cow elk at the Bishop Athletic Complex near Aberdeen.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 20, a citizen reported a dead cow elk covered with camo netting in a soccer field. The elk was found to have been shot in the spine and then stabbed with a knife. No meat was harvested from the animal.

WDFW asks that anyone who has any information surrounding this incident to call WDFW enforcement at 877-933-9847, online wdfw.wa.gov, or text or send photos to WDFWTIP at TIP411 (847411).

Those who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward or bonus points for special permit hunting opportunities.