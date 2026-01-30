East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue responds to Elma fire

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire on 10th Street in Elma.

Initial reports indicated that smoke and flames were visible around the chimney on the roof, and that the residents had evacuated. Engine 51 arrived on scene to find a single story residential structure with flames showing from around the chimney, and initiated fire attack.

Firefighters were able to quickly locate the fire which was burning in the attic space directly around the chimney. Personnel were able to extinguish the fire, and there were no injuries to personnel or civilians.

“Thanks to fast recognition by the homeowner and the actions of responders, the fire had minimal opportunity to spread,” East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue said via Facebook. “Thank you to the Elma Police Department and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, as well as Grays Harbor 911 Communications for their assistance with our response.”