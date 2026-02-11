Early returns are in for February special election

Several ballot measures are under consideration in the February 2026 special election including replacement school levies and the possibility of the formation of a North Beach area drainage district.

The vote count was last updated Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:43 a.m. The next update is expected on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. Of the 30,618 registered voters in Grays Harbor County, 6,611 votes (22%) have been cast.

Here are the unofficial results so far:

Ocean City

Drainage District Creation

Yes: 163 (81%)

No: 39 (19%)

McCleary

Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Grays Harbor County voters

Levy Yes: 245 (49.6%)

Levy No: 249 (50.4%)

Mason County voters

Levy Yes: 3 (38%)

Levy No: 5 (62%)

Bonds to Improve safety, security and school facilities

Grays Harbor County Voters

Approved: 202 (41%)

Rejected: 289 (59%)

Mason County voters

Approved: 3 (38%)

Rejected: 5 (62%)

Cosmopolis

School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 208 (58%)

Levy No 148 (42%)

Capital Levy for Tech

Levy Yes: 213 (60%)

Levy No: 140 (40%)

Mary M Knight School

School Education Enrichment Levy

Grays Harbor County voters

Levy Yes: 8 (33%)

Levy No: 16 (67%)

Mason County voters

Levy Yes: 178 (61%)

Levy No: 112 (39%)

Ocosta School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 487 (59%)

Levy No: 343 (41%)

Hoquiam School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 665 (57%)

Levy No: 493 (43%)

Wishkah Valley School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Yes: 122 (73%)

No: 45 (27%)

Elma School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Grays Harbor County voters

Levy Yes: 673 (57%)

Levy No: 511 (43%)

Mason County voters

Levy Yes: 20 (29%)

Levy No: 49 (71%)

Satsop School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 59 (79%)

Levy No: 16 (21%)

North Beach School District

Renewal EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 1,378 (63%)

Levy No: 801 (37%)

Lake Quinault School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 91 (67%)

Levy No: 45 (33%)