Early returns are in for February special election

Several ballot measures are under consideration in the February 2026 special election including replacement school levies and the possibility of the formation of a North Beach area drainage district.
The vote count was last updated Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:43 a.m. The next update is expected on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. Of the 30,618 registered voters in Grays Harbor County, 6,611 votes (22%) have been cast.
Here are the unofficial results so far:
Ocean City
Drainage District Creation
Yes: 163 (81%)
No: 39 (19%)
McCleary
Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy
Grays Harbor County voters
Levy Yes: 245 (49.6%)
Levy No: 249 (50.4%)
Mason County voters
Levy Yes: 3 (38%)
Levy No: 5 (62%)
Bonds to Improve safety, security and school facilities
Grays Harbor County Voters
Approved: 202 (41%)
Rejected: 289 (59%)
Mason County voters
Approved: 3 (38%)
Rejected: 5 (62%)
Cosmopolis
School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 208 (58%)
Levy No 148 (42%)
Capital Levy for Tech
Levy Yes: 213 (60%)
Levy No: 140 (40%)
Mary M Knight School
School Education Enrichment Levy
Grays Harbor County voters
Levy Yes: 8 (33%)
Levy No: 16 (67%)
Mason County voters
Levy Yes: 178 (61%)
Levy No: 112 (39%)
Ocosta School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 487 (59%)
Levy No: 343 (41%)
Hoquiam School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 665 (57%)
Levy No: 493 (43%)
Wishkah Valley School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Yes: 122 (73%)
No: 45 (27%)
Elma School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Grays Harbor County voters
Levy Yes: 673 (57%)
Levy No: 511 (43%)
Mason County voters
Levy Yes: 20 (29%)
Levy No: 49 (71%)
Satsop School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 59 (79%)
Levy No: 16 (21%)
North Beach School District
Renewal EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 1,378 (63%)
Levy No: 801 (37%)
Lake Quinault School District
Replacement EPO Levy
Levy Yes: 91 (67%)
Levy No: 45 (33%)