Double bill kicks off festival season

The Ocean Shores Convention Center hosted Boutiques at the Beach Market and Urban Unglued Freaks at the Beach over the weekend

Normally we look to March as the start of festival season with the arrival of spring, however, the Ocean Shores Convention Center got things rolling early this weekend with the Boutiques at the Beach Market and Urban Unglued Freaks at the Beach.

The two themed markets featured vendors of the circus and freak show variety, respectively.

From mermaids and clowns to vampires and Gothic horror, vendors plied their wares for dedicated followers and curious lookie-loos alike during the two-day extravaganza. Thirty vendors in all were confirmed for the event.

Two more Urban Unglued Markets are scheduled for this year at the Ocean Shores Convention Center — Freaks at the Beach Market — Summerween June 13-14, and 2026 Halloween Freaks at the Beach Market Oct. 17-18. Summer Boutiques at the Beach Market will also take place June 13-14, and Halloween Boutiques at the Beach Market Oct. 17-18.

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World A vendor completes a transaction at the Urban Unglued Freaks at the Beach market at the Ocean Shores Convention Center.