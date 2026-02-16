Crab catch running far below average

Millions of pounds of Dungeness crab have crossed Washington docks this season, however the total catch has been far below the five-year landing volume.

A total of 8,155,989 pounds of crab has been caught by Washington commercial crabbers so far this season, generating an ex-vessel value of $37 million, according to figures from WDFW as of Feb. 9.

The current crab season total of 8.1 million pounds is just over half (51%) of the five-year state average of 15.7 million pounds, with the peak of the crabbing participation now past.

The current total is on pace to be the lowest volume statewide since 2015, when 7.4 million pounds were landed. Cyclical fluctuations are common in crab numbers.

Most notably, crabbers in Willapa Bay have had their poorest season volume-wise on record, with a total of 258,257 pounds this season, or 23% of their five-year average of 1.1 million pounds. The highest-volume season for Willapa Bay was in 2023, when 1.9 million pounds were landed.

As in the past, the vast majority of crab came from the fishing-rich waters just west of Long Beach, designated as Catch Area 60A-2, extending from the Columbia River north to Westport. This area has accounted for 5,413,504 pounds, or 66% of the statewide total catch this season.

The highest total volume season — 24 million pounds — was in 2023.