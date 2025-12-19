County Commissioner Georgia Miller earns recognition

Grays Harbor County District 1 Commissioner Georgia Miller has earned two awards for her work on housing access and community development the County announced via press release.

In November, the Grays Harbor Republican Party presented Miller with the Patriot of the Year Award for civic engagement and service to the community.

On Dec. 12, Miller was named Statesman of the Year by the Olympia Master Builders at their annual awards banquet. The award recognizes her leadership in expanding housing access and her role in organizing the Grays Harbor Housing Summit earlier this year.

Speaking at the Dec. 16 County Commissioners meeting, Miller said the recognition reflects collaborative work across the county.

“This award would not have been possible without the cooperation of my seatmates, Commissioner (Vickie) Raines and Commissioner (Rick) Hole, as well as Mike McNickle and his team in the Public Health Department for helping us create the framework for the Housing Summit,” Miller said. “And also our stakeholders and partners in the community. While I was honored with the award, it wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Miller has made housing and economic development central to her work, noting their importance to residents across Grays Harbor County.

“I truly believe that with strong community partners we will find solutions and expand housing here over the next several years,” Miller said in a statement. “I’ll be relieved when the budget is passed so I can shift my focus back to economic development, housing and tourism — these are the things that are going to lessen the tax burden for all of us here in Grays Harbor.”

The press release added that Miller’s work supports the county’s efforts to improve quality of life, strengthen the local economy, and address critical needs in housing, health, safety and financial responsibility.