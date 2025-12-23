Coroner determines homicide as cause of death of Tacoma woman

Annie Fears was murdered in October and her body was found just north of Ocean Shores

On the morning of Oct. 22, the Grays Harbor Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the scene of a body found on the beach north of Ocean Shores, later identified as 51-year-old Annie Fears of Tacoma.

An autopsy was conducted, as was an examination by the Washington State Anthropology Department at the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Through the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office, with the assistance of the Thurston County Coroner’s Office, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Washington State Anthropology Department, the FBI, and the Grays Harbor County Sheriffs Department, it has been determined that Fears was murdered.