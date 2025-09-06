Connoisseur Media completes acquisition of KXRO

Connoisseur Media has completed its acquisition of Alpha Media, who will now operate 16 stations in 47 markets, expanding its footprint from Connecticut and Long Island to major metros including San Antonio, Portland, and Salt Lake City.

Those radio stations include heritage radio stations in the Grays Harbor market: KXRO-AM and FM, KDUX Classic Rock, KIX (KXXK) 95.3 and ESPN Radio 1490 KWOK.

“I’ve been looking forward to this sale since it was announced earlier this year,” said Grays Harbor Market Manager Pat Anderson. “Connoisseur has a great reputation for commitment to local broadcasting. That’s something that aligns perfectly with our philosophy here in Grays Harbor”.

Anderson has been with the local stations for 35 years. KXRO has been broadcasting in the community since 1928 and 104.7 KDUX has been entertaining listeners since 1964.

“Local radio is extremely important to the community and we look forward to continuing to serve our listeners, advertisers and clients,” Anderson said.

Connoisseur’s Grays Harbor Market employs 11 people, featuring not only radio but digital advertising as well.

CEO Jeff Warshaw, in a personal message to employees said that Connoisseur is “committed to serving our listeners, advertisers, and, most importantly, our local communities with creativity, integrity, and excellence. With our combined reach, talent, and resources, we are poised to create greater opportunities for growth and impact in the markets we call home.”

