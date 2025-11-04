Community Foundation awards $509K in grants to 24 organizations

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation awarded $508,946 in grants across 24 organizations for projects ranging from youth sports to healthcare needs for Grays Harbor residents through the 2025 2nd Cycle Community Building Grants program.

Projects were awarded from the following funds held at the Grays Harbor Community Foundation: The Weatherwax Family Fund, Gladys Phillips Cultural Tours Fund, Marian J. Weatherwax Fund, Bob and Marilyn Wiggins Fund, Mandich Fund and Warren Family Fund.

They also partnered with the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound to award funding through the Jack and Neddie Farrington Fund to WeFish and the Ocosta School District.

“The Foundation is fortunate to have a long history of amazing donors who are passionate about giving back to our community,” said Eric Potts, executive director of Grays Harbor Community Foundation. “This cycle we were able to utilize several different funds that aligned with our donors’ interests and we are very grateful they have entrusted us with their charitable giving to continue to give back to Grays Harbor.”

The organizations awarded grant money include:

Aberdeen School District — Sensory Spaces for Elementary Schools

Bobcat Booster Club — AHS Sports Medicine Trailer

Elma PTA — Elementary School Basketball Hoops

Elma Wrestling Club — Wrestling Mats

ESD 113 — Elma School Based Health Program

City of Ocean Shores — North Bay Park Upgrades

Grays Harbor Conservation District — Student Food Project

Grays Harbor Public Health — Mobile Medical Unit Van

Family Promise of Grays Harbor — Family Support Funding

North Beach School District — Bleacher Project

Montesano Community Center — Senior Meals

Oakville Little League — Backstop and Field Upgrades

Sharon Grange — Building Upgrades

Union Gospel Mission — Friendship House

Ocean Shores Methodist Church — Master Gardeners Food Program

City of Aberdeen — Pioneer Park Turf Project

Hands on Children’s Museum — Field Trips and After School Programming

Adventist Community Services — HVAC System

Montesano School District — ActiveEngage Boards

Hoquiam VFW — Facility Upgrade

Camp Victory — Operational Support for Childhood Survivors

Mayday Foundation — Family Support Fund

Grays Harbor Foursquare Church — Night to Shine Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters — Grays Harbor Youth Mentoring

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation’s next grant cycle is its 4th Quarter Impact Grants with a deadline of Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. Visit www.gh-cf.org or contact Senior Program Officer Jessica Hoover at jessica@gh-cf.org for more information.