Community Foundation awards $509K in grants to 24 organizations

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation awarded $508,946 in grants across 24 organizations for projects ranging from youth sports to healthcare needs for Grays Harbor residents through the 2025 2nd Cycle Community Building Grants program.
Projects were awarded from the following funds held at the Grays Harbor Community Foundation: The Weatherwax Family Fund, Gladys Phillips Cultural Tours Fund, Marian J. Weatherwax Fund, Bob and Marilyn Wiggins Fund, Mandich Fund and Warren Family Fund.
They also partnered with the Community Foundation of South Puget Sound to award funding through the Jack and Neddie Farrington Fund to WeFish and the Ocosta School District.
“The Foundation is fortunate to have a long history of amazing donors who are passionate about giving back to our community,” said Eric Potts, executive director of Grays Harbor Community Foundation. “This cycle we were able to utilize several different funds that aligned with our donors’ interests and we are very grateful they have entrusted us with their charitable giving to continue to give back to Grays Harbor.”
The organizations awarded grant money include:
Aberdeen School District — Sensory Spaces for Elementary Schools
Bobcat Booster Club — AHS Sports Medicine Trailer
Elma PTA — Elementary School Basketball Hoops
Elma Wrestling Club — Wrestling Mats
ESD 113 — Elma School Based Health Program
City of Ocean Shores — North Bay Park Upgrades
Grays Harbor Conservation District — Student Food Project
Grays Harbor Public Health — Mobile Medical Unit Van
Family Promise of Grays Harbor — Family Support Funding
North Beach School District — Bleacher Project
Montesano Community Center — Senior Meals
Oakville Little League — Backstop and Field Upgrades
Sharon Grange — Building Upgrades
Union Gospel Mission — Friendship House
Ocean Shores Methodist Church — Master Gardeners Food Program
City of Aberdeen — Pioneer Park Turf Project
Hands on Children’s Museum — Field Trips and After School Programming
Adventist Community Services — HVAC System
Montesano School District — ActiveEngage Boards
Hoquiam VFW — Facility Upgrade
Camp Victory — Operational Support for Childhood Survivors
Mayday Foundation — Family Support Fund
Grays Harbor Foursquare Church — Night to Shine Event
Big Brothers Big Sisters — Grays Harbor Youth Mentoring
The Grays Harbor Community Foundation’s next grant cycle is its 4th Quarter Impact Grants with a deadline of Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. Visit www.gh-cf.org or contact Senior Program Officer Jessica Hoover at jessica@gh-cf.org for more information.