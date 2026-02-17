Commissioner Raines announces resignation

Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner Vickie Raines announced her intention to resign from the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday morning via email.

“Just a quick note, I’ll be resigning my position as commissioner at today’s board meeting, with an effective date of March 31st,” Raines wrote. “I previously decided not to seek re-election, now I’ve chosen to depart a bit earlier than planned. After 11 years as a GHC Commissioner and more than 26 years of elected office, I have the opportunity to do something different, where I believe I can make a positive impact in people’s lives.”

During Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioner’s non-action meeting, Raines formally announced her resignation and added to the email.

“While I believe much has been accomplished during my tenure at the county there are things I am leaving unfinished and for that I apologize. I do hope the sheriff’s office in our community will have a criminal justice facility that we so desperately need and tremendously deserve. I will continue my support for law enforcement, fire and EMS services, 911 and others who protect us [and] respond to emergencies and disasters,” Raines said. “I also hope the county’s finance department and budget manager are given greater support with purposeful focus to ensure long-term financial stability. As I prepare to leave my post as commissioner, I do so with a Capital Facilities Plan ready for implementation, both a Comprehensive Land Use and Parks Plans in the works, and a strategic plan being formulated, which I have desired and encouraged since running for election in 2014.”

District 2 Commissioner Rick Hole said, “I want to congratulate you and thank you for all your service on the Chehalis Flood Authority.”

“I truly enjoy working for people,” Raines added.

Raines announced in late December that she would not seek re-election after stepping down from her position as Chehalis Basin Flood Authority chair in late November. She then nominated District 1 Commissioner Georgia Miller as chair of the Board of County Commissioners for 2026.

She has served as the Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner since defeating Keith Olson in the 2014 election. She ran unopposed in the 2018 campaign, and defeated Lisa Zaborac in the 2022 election. Prior to her tenure with the Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners, Raines was the mayor of Cosmopolis for 12 years and a Cosmopolis city councilor for three.