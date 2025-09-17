Commercial salal permit sales in Olympic National Forest underway

Commercial salal harvest permits for the Olympic National Forest will go on sale the following dates for the remainder of the calendar year.

Permit sales are scheduled for:

Forks Office

Nov. 18

437 Tillicum Lane, Forks

25 permits available to harvest areas on the west side of Clallam County.

Quinault Office

Sept. 17 and Nov. 19

353 South Shore Road, Quinault

25 permits available to harvest within Grays Harbor County, and west side of Jefferson County.

Quilcene Office

Sept. 17 and Nov. 19

295142 Highway 101 S., Quilcene

50 permits available to harvest areas in Mason County, and east side of Clallam County and east side of Jefferson County.

All sale dates start at 9 a.m.

Anyone harvesting salal within the Olympic National Forest for the purpose of selling must carry a commercial-use permit while picking.

To purchase a permit, you must be 18 years of age and possess a valid U.S. federal, or state issued picture identification. Only one permit is allowed per person. Permits cost $150. Only cash or checks are accepted.

A lottery system will be used if demand for permits exceeds supply.

A personal use permit is required for anyone harvesting salal not intended for sale or trade. To obtain a personal use permit contact a Forest Service office.

For additional information about salal permit sales, contact your local Forest Service office.