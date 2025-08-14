Coast Guard suspends search for missing woman near Westport

The Coast Guard suspended its search for a missing kayaker near Westport, Washington, at 1:55 p.m., Tuesday. Missing is a 79-year-old woman.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River received a report at approximately 6 p.m., Monday, via Grays Harbor dispatch for an overdue kayaker that had not been seen by her husband for the past hour after getting separated due to weather in the vicinity of Oyhut Bay.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria and a boat crew from Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor. At approximately 7:20 p.m., the helicopter crew located an overturned green kayak matching the description of the one belonging to the missing woman.

Coast Guard crews searched until 11:30 p.m. Assisting with the search were first responders from multiple partner agencies, including Grays Harbor fire and police departments, Grays Harbor County Sheriff, Ocean Shores Police and Washington State Parks.

At sunrise Tuesday, around 6 a.m., a first light search was also conducted by Station Grays Harbor and an aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles. There were no signs of the missing woman prior to suspension of the search.

“Suspending a search is never a decision we make lightly,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jacquilne Hunnicutt, search and rescue mission coordinator. “We work methodically with our partners, using every available resource, until all reasonable chances of rescue have been exhausted. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones during this difficult time.”