County Administrator announces intention to resign

On Wednesday, May 13, the city of Snoqualmie announced that Grays Harbor County Administrator Sam Kim was one of three finalists for its city administrator position.

On Friday Kim told The Daily World that he intends to resign from his Grays Harbor County position.

According to a post on the city of Snoqualmie’s website, “Members of the community had the opportunity to meet the three finalists for the position of Snoqualmie City Administrator on Tuesday, May 12 at the City Hall Council Chambers.” The post added that Snoqualmie Mayor James Mayhew expects to announce a selection next week.

“I cannot in good conscience be one of the highest paid members of the executive staff and be able to move the county forward,” Kim said. “By setting the example, I believe I can really make a difference here. In reality, I may not get this position, so we’ll keep working at it.”

The chair of the Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners (BOCC), District 1 Commissioner Georgia Miller, said via email, “We are aware that our County Administrator is a finalist for another position. At this time, no decision has been made. The county remains focused on maintaining continuity of operations and will evaluate organizational needs as circumstances evolve.”

Kim became Grays Harbor County’s administrator in August 2024. According to Kim, the county budget was balanced in 2025, however, the county faced a projected $8.5 million deficit heading into 2026. In the wake of the resignation and retirement of Chief Operating Officer Thomas O’Connor earlier this month, three months before the end of his contract, Kim felt he should “lay myself off” and save the county his $182,292 annual salary.

“Just like how the COO needed to leave because of the budget crisis, and I have always said I would lay myself off first before we lay off anybody else,” Kim said. “As a result, I want to set an example here and make sure the county is in better financial shape. We had a balanced budget in 2025, but in 2026 it wasn’t. Previous to that it wasn’t. We never had a balanced budget. We made an attempt last year and we actually achieved it.”

In November of last year, Kim said that the budget crisis was caused by lower revenue and increased expenses including “skyrocketing” criminal justice costs, a $1 million increase in insurance premiums, inflation caused by interest rates, aging infrastructure, collective bargaining and expected salary raises, storm damage, overall risk and structural deficit.

“Before we talk about any layoffs or cutting anybody else, it’s the staff who gets the work done,” Kim said. “We’re on the verge of greatness because we’re finalizing the strategic plan. With the current Board of County Commissioners, supported by our incredibly talented and dedicated staff, I believe that we are perfectly positioned to realize our vision of ‘One Grays Harbor.’”

Kim’s candidacy for another position could lead to animosity and friction among his coworkers, direct reports, and the BOCC. He says that he does expect blowback regarding the announcement.

“There will be a mix,” he said. “I believe that some people will welcome the move and others will be saddened by the move. Either way, I believe this path forward is going to be what’s best for the county.”

Kim said in light of the budget crisis, sacrifices must be made. He indicated that he intends to resign from his position regardless of what happens with the Snoqualmie opportunity.

“We have to make some sacrifices and the sacrifices have to start with me. I’m willing to make the sacrifice and hopefully I can set an example,” Kim said. “Serving this community has been the greatest honor of my professional life. I am very grateful to the board, our staff and the residents for the opportunity to serve alongside such a fine group of public servants. I want to ensure a smooth transition during my remaining time here. I will be resigning, just not today. I want to work with the commissioners and set a date for that. I am working on the exit strategy. I just want to make sure we are set up for success. … Everybody needs to step up and set examples. I have always said that I would be the first to leave before anybody else leaves. I believe I did a lot of good here and hopefully I have set it up for the future county administrator to be even more successful.”