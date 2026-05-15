Hoquiam narrows superintendent search to three

The Hoquiam School Board and Northwest Leadership Associates are nearing the interview stage of their search for the Hoquiam School District’s next superintendent and have narrowed the field to their top three finalists.

The District selected Northwest Leadership Associates to facilitate the search for Hoquiam’s next superintendent who will replace Dr. Mike Villarreal on July 1. The position was posted online in February and closed on May 8. A series of focus groups, including an open community focus group, were held on March 16 to gather input from staff, students and community members.

Three community forums will be held with each of the finalist candidates on May 18, 19, and 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Hoquiam High School Little Theater. An open survey was recently posted for the community to submit questions. The community forum proctors will try to include all or combine similar questions.

Kevin Rupprecht

Dr. Kevin Rupprecht has served students, staff, and families in education for the last 24 years. He taught English and history to middle school and high school students before becoming a school principal. He was a school principal in both the Quillayute Valley School District and Clover Park School District. He earned his doctoral degree from Seattle Pacific University in 2024 and has been the assistant superintendent of Clover Park School District since. Dr. Rupprecht is focused on providing exceptional learning experiences for students that lead to a meaningful diploma and pathways forward after graduation.

Michael Cummings

Michael Cummings’ career in education includes over 30 years of coaching and 18 years of teaching, experiences that have helped develop his leadership philosophy centered on teamwork, accountability, and student success. For six years, he has served as the Ocosta High School principal, where his primary focus has been strengthening school culture while improving student outcomes. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from University of Phoenix, and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Western Governors University. Hoquiam has always been his home, and he cares deeply about the success of its students, staff, and community.

Monica Bauer

Monica Bauer is an experienced educational leader with more than 26 years in public education in Washington. Born and raised in Washington, she is committed to public schools, servant leadership, and strong community partnerships. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and a master’s degree from Grand Canyon University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate at Washington State University. Monica has served as a teacher, coach, and in leadership roles in Lake Stevens, Anacortes, and Snohomish, where she currently serves as executive director of teaching and learning.