City councils meetings roundup

Aberdeen

2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month

6:30 p.m at City Hall

https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council

Feb. 11 meeting

Approved grant awards to 12 applicants totaling $120,500, recommended by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.

Downtown Aberdeen Association: Red, White & Boom – $10,000

Driftwood Players – $7,500

Out and Proud Grays Harbor – $2,500

• Grays Harbor Seaport – $2,500

Pacific NW Music Project – $30,000

Downtown Aberdeen Association: Summerfest Goes West – $5,500

Downtown Aberdeen Association: AA Winterfest – $4,500

PAWS of Grays Harbor: Pup Crawl – $2,000

HAG ghOST Project – $20,000

HISTORY98520 – $6,000

City of Aberdeen Beautification – $15,000

City of Aberdeen Holiday Décor – $15,000

Not awarded: Intermountain Foundation for $18,200

Authorized the surplus of six Daniel Defense .223 Caliber Patrol Rifles from the Police Department

Conducted a Public Hearing on the Annual Project Plan for the Transportation Benefit District for the Year 2026

Accepted a grant of $752,850 from the Department of Dam Safety for the stabilization of the slopes supporting Fairview Reservoir No 1. This includes a match from the city in the amount of $263,498.

Awarded the Farragut Street Construction Contract to Rognlin’s, Inc. for $2 million.

Issued a temporary stay on Grays Harbor Transit paying Permissive Use Permit Fees associated with improving public facilities within the city’s right-of-way until the fee schedule is updated.

Designated the property at 2704 Pacific Ave. as surplus allowing for the sale of said real property. Property was purchased in April of 2021 for the Fry Creek Restoration project.

Elma

https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings

First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

6 p.m. at City Hall

Feb. 2 meeting

Administered the oath of office for Officer Josh Rojas

Approved Library and Senior Center/Food Bank HVAC design contract with Tres West Engineers. The fee for design services isn’t to exceed $48,949.

Approved Memorandum of Understanding between city of Elma and Teamsters Union Local No. 252 for the recognition of chief utilities operator classification

Approved assigning the work of the downtown redevelopment to finance and capital projects committee to report back at first meeting in July

Failed to pass Ordinance #1225 B&O tax

A retirement celebration for Police Chief Susan Shultz is scheduled on Feb. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elma Community Service and Safety Building.

The next council meeting is scheduled on Feb. 17.

Hoquiam

https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council

2nd and 4th Monday of each month

7 p.m. at City Hall

Feb. 9 meeting

Awarded a contract to Rognlin’s, Inc. for $4.9 million to renovate the K Street Swere and Stormwater Pump Station.

Awarded a contract to Ramon Reforestation for $13,200 to plant 40,000 seedlings in the city’s forest.

Awarded a contract to Coastline Construction for $37,094 to repair the front gutter at the police station.

Authorized North Shore Levee property purchase including 45 acres at the mouth of the Hoquiam River and the 5th Street extension near Old Cannery Waterfront Park for a total of $231,392.

Approved the purchase of 11 5G modems and adapters for $7,525 for police vehicles.

Passed an ordinance concerning the issuance of general obligation bonds in principal amount of not more than $1.2 million maturing within a maximum of 15 years from date of issue, and to levy excess property taxes annually to repay the bonds, to acquire a new fire truck. The matter is to be put before the voters on the April 28 special election ballot.

Voted to enter into a one-year ambulance services agreement with Grays Harbor Fire District No. 6. The district to pay the city $27,000.

McCleary

https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings

Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual

McCleary Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 12 meeting

The city is still accepting applications for seats on the Planning Commission. The council Position 2 will be filled at the Feb. 25 meeting.

Approved Resolution 789 for the surplus of police items and a public works vehicle.

On Feb. 20 Mayor Brycen Huff will meet with Sen. Jeff Wilson to discuss funding opportunities for McCleary.

Montesano

https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano

City Hall at 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 meeting

Approved agreement with General Code LLC for supplementation service that includes codification of new ordinances, creation of files for a web-based code, publishing of supplements to the printed code and code archiving.

Approved 2026 Montesano Little League use agreement

Approved Release & Hold Harmless agreement between the city of Montesano and Weyerhaeuser Company for use of their property in Aberdeen between Bay City Dock and its veneer plant for use of pursuit driving training of the city’s police officers.

Approved 2026 Tree Planting bid award with Ramon Coronel Reforestation Inc. for $12,000.

The next city council meeting is scheduled on Feb. 25.

Oakville

https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/

Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual

Oakville City Hall at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 meeting

Allen Werth is designated as mayor pro-tempore

Approved hydrant replacement on corner of School and Oak streets for a cost of $11,950

Approved Resolution #450 Procurement Policy City Hall Spending — increased the spending limit from $2,500 to $7,500

The council thanked the Chehalis Tribe for the donation of a Chevy Tahoe for use by the Public Works department.

A council workshop is scheduled on Feb. 23.

The next city council meeting is scheduled on March 9.

Ocean Shores

https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Cancelled Feb. 10 meeting.

Westport

https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php

2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.)

City Council Chambers

Feb. 9 meeting

Approved the Fish Landing Tax Interlocal Agreement with the Port of Grays Harbor

Approved an expenditure request for New Meter Registers, not to exceed $17,000.

Approved an Expenditure Request for the painting of McCausland Hall not to exceed $10,141

Approved a $15,000 retention bonus program for current sworn police officers, subject to the execution of a written retention/repayment agreement.