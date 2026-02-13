City councils meetings roundup

Aberdeen
2nd, 4th and 5th Wednesday of every month
6:30 p.m at City Hall
https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/275/City-Council
Feb. 11 meeting
Approved grant awards to 12 applicants totaling $120,500, recommended by the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
Downtown Aberdeen Association: Red, White & Boom – $10,000
Driftwood Players – $7,500
Out and Proud Grays Harbor – $2,500
• Grays Harbor Seaport – $2,500
Pacific NW Music Project – $30,000
Downtown Aberdeen Association: Summerfest Goes West – $5,500
Downtown Aberdeen Association: AA Winterfest – $4,500
PAWS of Grays Harbor: Pup Crawl – $2,000
HAG ghOST Project – $20,000
HISTORY98520 – $6,000
City of Aberdeen Beautification – $15,000
City of Aberdeen Holiday Décor – $15,000
Not awarded: Intermountain Foundation for $18,200
Authorized the surplus of six Daniel Defense .223 Caliber Patrol Rifles from the Police Department
Conducted a Public Hearing on the Annual Project Plan for the Transportation Benefit District for the Year 2026
Accepted a grant of $752,850 from the Department of Dam Safety for the stabilization of the slopes supporting Fairview Reservoir No 1. This includes a match from the city in the amount of $263,498.
Awarded the Farragut Street Construction Contract to Rognlin’s, Inc. for $2 million.
Issued a temporary stay on Grays Harbor Transit paying Permissive Use Permit Fees associated with improving public facilities within the city’s right-of-way until the fee schedule is updated.
Designated the property at 2704 Pacific Ave. as surplus allowing for the sale of said real property. Property was purchased in April of 2021 for the Fry Creek Restoration project.
Elma
https://www.cityofelma.com/meetings
First, third, and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual
6 p.m. at City Hall
Feb. 2 meeting
Administered the oath of office for Officer Josh Rojas
Approved Library and Senior Center/Food Bank HVAC design contract with Tres West Engineers. The fee for design services isn’t to exceed $48,949.
Approved Memorandum of Understanding between city of Elma and Teamsters Union Local No. 252 for the recognition of chief utilities operator classification
Approved assigning the work of the downtown redevelopment to finance and capital projects committee to report back at first meeting in July
Failed to pass Ordinance #1225 B&O tax
A retirement celebration for Police Chief Susan Shultz is scheduled on Feb. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elma Community Service and Safety Building.
The next council meeting is scheduled on Feb. 17.
Hoquiam
https://www.cityofhoquiam.com/page/hoquiam-city-council
2nd and 4th Monday of each month
7 p.m. at City Hall
Feb. 9 meeting
Awarded a contract to Rognlin’s, Inc. for $4.9 million to renovate the K Street Swere and Stormwater Pump Station.
Awarded a contract to Ramon Reforestation for $13,200 to plant 40,000 seedlings in the city’s forest.
Awarded a contract to Coastline Construction for $37,094 to repair the front gutter at the police station.
Authorized North Shore Levee property purchase including 45 acres at the mouth of the Hoquiam River and the 5th Street extension near Old Cannery Waterfront Park for a total of $231,392.
Approved the purchase of 11 5G modems and adapters for $7,525 for police vehicles.
Passed an ordinance concerning the issuance of general obligation bonds in principal amount of not more than $1.2 million maturing within a maximum of 15 years from date of issue, and to levy excess property taxes annually to repay the bonds, to acquire a new fire truck. The matter is to be put before the voters on the April 28 special election ballot.
Voted to enter into a one-year ambulance services agreement with Grays Harbor Fire District No. 6. The district to pay the city $27,000.
McCleary
https://www.cityofmccleary.com/meetings
Second and fourth Wednesday of each month in person and virtual
McCleary Community Center at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 meeting
The city is still accepting applications for seats on the Planning Commission. The council Position 2 will be filled at the Feb. 25 meeting.
Approved Resolution 789 for the surplus of police items and a public works vehicle.
On Feb. 20 Mayor Brycen Huff will meet with Sen. Jeff Wilson to discuss funding opportunities for McCleary.
Montesano
https://www.cityofmontesano.com/government/city_council.php
Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Montesano
City Hall at 7 p.m.
Feb. 10 meeting
Approved agreement with General Code LLC for supplementation service that includes codification of new ordinances, creation of files for a web-based code, publishing of supplements to the printed code and code archiving.
Approved 2026 Montesano Little League use agreement
Approved Release & Hold Harmless agreement between the city of Montesano and Weyerhaeuser Company for use of their property in Aberdeen between Bay City Dock and its veneer plant for use of pursuit driving training of the city’s police officers.
Approved 2026 Tree Planting bid award with Ramon Coronel Reforestation Inc. for $12,000.
The next city council meeting is scheduled on Feb. 25.
Oakville
https://www.oakvillecityhall.com/
Second and fourth Monday of each month in person and virtual
Oakville City Hall at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 meeting
Allen Werth is designated as mayor pro-tempore
Approved hydrant replacement on corner of School and Oak streets for a cost of $11,950
Approved Resolution #450 Procurement Policy City Hall Spending — increased the spending limit from $2,500 to $7,500
The council thanked the Chehalis Tribe for the donation of a Chevy Tahoe for use by the Public Works department.
A council workshop is scheduled on Feb. 23.
The next city council meeting is scheduled on March 9.
Ocean Shores
https://www.osgov.com/government/city_council.php
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.
Cancelled Feb. 10 meeting.
Westport
https://www.ci.westport.wa.us/government/city_council/index.php
2nd and last Monday of each month (7 p.m.) and the 3rd Thursday of each month (1 p.m.)
City Council Chambers
Feb. 9 meeting
Approved the Fish Landing Tax Interlocal Agreement with the Port of Grays Harbor
Approved an expenditure request for New Meter Registers, not to exceed $17,000.
Approved an Expenditure Request for the painting of McCausland Hall not to exceed $10,141
Approved a $15,000 retention bonus program for current sworn police officers, subject to the execution of a written retention/repayment agreement.