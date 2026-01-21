Book Nook: Read, write, explore

Several author events are on tap in the coming weeks, along with book and writers group meetings

Book release announced

Pacific Northwest author Elizabeth Goddard, a USA Today bestselling and Christy Award-winning novelist with over 1.5 million books sold, releases the thrilling conclusion to her Hidden Bay series with Deadly Currents on Feb. 17.

Set in the rugged Pacific Northwest, the romantic suspense novel follows investigative journalist Cressida as she arrives in Hidden Bay to finish her late father’s manuscript on shipwrecks — only to find herself in the crosshairs of dangerous forces when her research uncovers deadly secrets surrounding the ghost ship Specter’s Bounty.

Goddard, who lives in Oakville has built her reputation on fast-paced suspense set in the dramatic landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Her 2023 Christy Award win for Cold Light of Day and starred reviews from Booklist praising her work as “a fast-paced journey through beautiful yet isolated parts of the Last Frontier” have established her as a leading voice in romantic suspense.

How to get a library card

Libraries are a great way to feed your need to read. Getting a library card has never been easier. Just stop by your local Timberland Regional Library (TRL) branch or the Ocean Shores Public Library and sign up today.

TRL library cards are available for free to anyone of any age who lives, works or attends school in Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific and Thurston counties as well as institutions, businesses and homeschools located within TRL’s five-county Service Area.

Residents of library districts that have established reciprocal borrowing agreements with TRL and residents of other areas within Washington, but outside of the TRL Service Area, that have tax-supported public library service are also eligible for a Timberland library card at no cost.

The Ocean Shores Public Library Catalog has a fresh look, conveniences, and ways for you to access information. The online catalog is available for your use from any Internet capable computer in the library, at home or anywhere. All patrons receive library cards. Ocean Shores residents and property owners can sign up for a limited library card online to access eBooks and other electronic resources.

People who live outside the TRL or Ocean Shores regions can still get a library card for a fee.

Pop in to your neighborhood branch and sign up.

Read Your World Day

Thursday, Jan. 29 is Read Your World Day, which includes a global online celebration across social media platforms, a book bundle giveaway, the release of numerous book reviews, classroom and library celebrations, author and illustrator spotlights.

Read Your World is a 501(c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to raise awareness about children’s books that celebrate diversity and inclusion, and to get more of these books into the hands of readers.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Mike Cairns’ “Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story” Book Tour

Hoquiam Timberland Library

Saturday, Jan. 24 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Montesano Timberland Library – Lunch for Your Brain

Tuesday, Jan. 27 from Noon to 1 p.m.

Yelm Timberland Library

Saturday, Jan. 31 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (registration required)

Westport Timberland Library

Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon

Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

David Guterson in conversation with Nikki McClure

Olympia Timberland Library

Monday, Jan. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m.

In collaboration with Olympia Timberland Libary, Browsers Bookshop is thrilled to welcome David Guterson to discuss his latest book Evelyn in Transit. David will be in conversation with Olympia’s own Nikki McClure. They will have copies of the book available for purchase and signing. Written in a spare, precise style of extraordinary beauty, full of surprising humor and luminosity, Evelyn in Transit delivers much-needed insight and compassion about humanity’s strivings for transcendence, and what it might mean to “live the right way.”

In the Spirit of Right and Respectful Relations

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m.

Browsers will host a special afternoon with authors Kurt Russo, Robin Lovelace and Fiorella De La O, who are all contributors of In the Spirit of Right and Respectful Relations. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. The vision of In the Spirit of Right and Respectful Relations is to draw on ancestral knowledge to further empower and inspire Indigenous-led environmental campaigns with non-Indigenous allies and partners to the benefit of Mother Earth and all her relations down to the seventh generation.

Author Peter Johansson

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Saturday, Jan. 31 at noon

Please join us in welcoming back Peter Johansson with Criterion Tuesdays, Vol. 2 — Continued Journeys Through World Cinema. If you are a movie fan, you’ll definitely want to check out his books. He will be signing both volumes in his series in store.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series — Marissa Meyer

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Seabrook Town Hall

Marissa Meyer is the #1 New York Times–bestselling author of The Lunar Chronicles, Renegades trilogy, Heartless, and Gilded, among other celebrated works. Beloved for her sharp wit, richly built worlds, and imaginative twists on classic tales, Marissa has become one of today’s most influential voices in young adult literature. Her books have captivated millions of readers around the world and continue to inspire fandoms, fan art, and packed signing events wherever she goes.

WRITERS GROUPS

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club 1st Edition

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Thursday, Feb. 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Join us on the first Thursday of the month for Browsers (Nearly) Silent Writing Club. Writing can be lonely business. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers—bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend, but you’re always welcome to make a purchase from the bookstore.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Ocean Shores Public Library

Reading Rangers

Saturday, Jan. 24 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers, ages 5-12, are invited to join us for a Wings of Fire-themed program with FUN games, dragon crafts, book trivia and more!

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. January’s read is Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Isiguro. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate).

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, Feb. 9 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. February’s read will be Greenteeth by Molly O’Neill. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Orca Books Cooperative – Olympia

Queer Open Book Club

Sunday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join us for an open discussion of what we’re reading. Each person will share their last month’s reads, with time for Q&A and maybe some games. Come with a hot take and leave with additions to your TBR list. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

I.W.W. BOOK CLUB

Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

A monthly book club, alternating between edifying and entertaining books. The Olympia I.W.W. is hosting, but anyone is welcome to participate.

February’s book is The Dispossessed by Ursula K. Le Guin. March’s selection is How Europe Underdeveloped Africa by Walter Rodney.

Timberland Regional Library

Aberdeen

Rainy Day Reading Reviews

Friday, Jan. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Veronica Atkinson reviews A Different Kind of Power by Jacinda Ardern

Friday, Jan. 30

Harold Warren reviews Source Code by Bill Gates

Come hear about the books that have captivated your friends and neighbors as they share them with you.

PageTurners Book Discussion

Saturday, Feb. 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing James by Percival Everett.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Jan. 24 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month, we will be reading My Beloved World by Sonia Sotomayor.

Ilwaco

Lit Happens

Tuesday, Jan. 27 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join us for a book discussion group at the Ilwaco library, we will be discussing Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St, McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Jan. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month we will be discussing The Last Bookstore on Earth by Lily Braun-Arnold. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to Noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.

Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Library cards from the Ocean Shores Public Library and the Timberland Regional Library system.

Scarlet by Marissa Meyer

Criterion Tuesdays, Vol. 2

In the Spirit of Right and Respectful Relations