BOCC casts safety net for Hoquiam Licensing Agencies

The Grays Harbor Board of County of Commissioners, consisting of Georgia Miller, Rick Hole and Vickie Raines, voted unanimously to draft and send a letter to the Washington Department of Licensing expressing the BOCC’s intent to assume and administer the contract between Washington Department of Licensing and the county if the Auditor’s Office fails to comply with a corrective action plan.

According to a Jan. 6 email sent to the Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners from Molly Voris, legislative and policy director for the Washington Department of Licensing, the Washington Department of Licensing could terminate the contract with the County Auditor if immediate action is not taken.

Also on Jan. 6, Grays Harbor County Auditor Joesph R. MacLean (R) was issued his second breach of contract notice related to Washington Department of Licensing vehicle and vessel licensing responsibilities. As the Washington Department of Licensing’s appointee, MacLean contracts with subagents to perform licensing duties — in this case, the Hoquiam Licensing and Transportation Agencies and Timberland Bank in Elma. A “Level III Breach” could result in the suspension of the Auditor’s activities as Washington Department of Licensing Licensing Agent.

MacLean was given 15 calendar days from receipt of the notice to “provide a written response containing acknowledgement of the inappropriate conduct and address a corrective action plan to remedy the items disclosed in this notice.” That deadline was Jan. 21 and MacLean was then given an extension until Jan. 30 to comply.

Since the corrective action plan was submitted, the Washington Department of Licensing has fired back with its own stipulations.

Upon learning of the issues between Washington Department of Licensing and the county Auditor’s Office, owner and operator of the 94-year-old Hoquiam Licensing and Transportation Agencies, deCourcy “Kathi” Hoder, said she was “blindsided” by the news and expressed concerns that her business could be shut down in the wake of these problems. She spoke during the public comment period at Tuesday’s BOCC meeting.

“I’d like to know where we stand as far as being in business. I have employees who are extremely undone, I’ve got great employees and they’re very undone. We don’t know if somebody’s gonna come down and shut the door,” Hoder said. “We have never heard from Olympia, but that doesn’t surprise me. This is my 60th year there, I started when I was 14, I am 74. It hasn’t surprised me we haven’t heard from the state because they’re a little mixed up as it is. But my county is not mixed up, so I’d like to know where we’re at. Do we know if we are going to continue licensing? Has the gentleman across the hall [Auditor’s Office] answered the questions for Olympia. We know nothing.”

Raines tried to allay Hoder’s concerns.

“I just want you to know that you have no concern at this point that your business will close. You can continue business as usual. … We’re fortunate to have you,” Raines said. “Just know that we’re dealing with some things internally that we can’t discuss publicly.”

Deputy Auditor Ricardo Espinoza also spoke during the public comment period and provided an update on the corrective action plan and communication with Washington Department of Licensing.

“We are engaged with the Department of Licensing as we speak. They asked for a corrective action plan, at the end of January that was presented to them,” Espinoza said. “They responded back on Friday [Feb. 6] and they weren’t satisfied with the action plan and added some other requirements for the Auditor to complete, tasks to complete and timelines. There wasn’t any mention at all of what happens at Level III, we’re not there yet. … We’re moving forward. The Auditor’s Office is moving forward with the Department of Licensing … we’re looking forward to satisfying all their requests.”

After Hoder’s and Espinoza’s remarks, the BOCC recessed into an executive session “to discuss matters related to the performance of a public employee.” When the BOCC emerged, the Commissioners voted unanimously to draft and send a letter to the Washington Department of Licensing.

“The DOL has provided two options for the resolution of the looming contract termination. Based upon the deadlines set by the Department of Licensing, the action before the Board today is to move for and authorize the submission of a letter to the DOL expressing the Board’s willingness to assume oversight responsibility for licensing functions within the county,” Miller said. “Specifically, the letter will recommend an agreement that the County Administrator [Sam Kim] as designated by the Board oversee the functions, subagents, and reporting to the Department of Licensing in the event that the County Auditor is unsuccessful with Option 1. Option 1 is that the Auditor provide a viable corrective action plan to implement immediately. Option 2 is failing a viable plan [and] that the Board of County Commissioners stands ready to assume oversight and management of functions.”

Miller and Hole then expressed the desire for continuity and to ensure there are no gaps in service when it comes to licensing in Grays Harbor County.