Bill would allow ‘risk zones’ on dangerous roads

A new bill would allow for locally designated “accident risk zones” along high-risk stretches of public roads where crashes are common and unsafe driving can have outsized consequences.

Introduced by state Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla, House Bill 2174 would let counties, cities, towns and the Washington State Department of Transportation secretary treat dangerous sections of roadway similar to construction zones: Markers, such as lights and signage, would alert drivers to the zone — where fines would double for speed violations and for infractions that involve a crash — and law enforcement supervision would increase.

After an accident risk zone is established, either the municipality or the state transportation department would “conduct an engineering and traffic investigation of the public roads in the zone to identify safety improvements, including adjustments to the speed limits,” the bill reads.

Half of the fines would help fund the accident risk zone — perhaps the engineering and traffic investigation, signage, safety upgrades or law enforcement personnel, the bill says. The zone would dissolve once permanent safety upgrades are in place, the bill says.

Two recent crashes in Klicker’s District 16 highlight the need for the legislation, he said at the bill’s first hearing, in the House Local Government Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

Klicker said his bill would offer municipalities a “temporary short-term fix until we can get long-term solutions accomplished.”

Only supporters testified at the bill’s hearing.