Arsonist convicted for setting fire in four-unit building

On Thursday, 40-year-old Ian Ward was convicted by a jury of his peers of the crime of first-degree arson.

On April 19, Ward intentionally set fire to his apartment, which is part of a four-unit building in the 2800 block of Simpson Avenue. Prior to starting the fire in his bathroom, Ward removed and disabled the smoke alarms in his apartment.

After setting the fire, Ward fled the location. By disabling the alarms, it allowed the fire to grow without alerting the occupants of the other apartments, which included adults, children and pets.

Hoquiam Police Department Detective Sergeant Spaur and Detective Atwood, both trained arson investigators, conducted a thorough investigation and collected ample evidence. In addition, Sgt. Spaur obtained a full confession from Ward. Sgt. Figg and Officer Luce quickly apprehended Ward shortly after the fire was determined to be criminally set.

The Hoquiam Police Department would like to thank Grays Harbor County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan Crawford and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tony Carlow for their thorough trial preparation and presenting an excellent case to the jury. Detective Sergeant Spaur, who sat with the prosecutors during the trial, said they presented a very clear and compelling case to the jury, who found Ward guilty of the most serious charge they were allowed to convict him of, according to Lt. Jeff Salstrom.

This was a two-day trial and the jury had to meet for a third day to render their final verdict.