Arrest made after $20K worth of pot stolen from Elma business

On the morning of Jan. 11, the Elma Police Department was dispatched to an alarm call at a marijuana manufacturing business in Elma.

One of their officers responded and determined that the business had been broken into. Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (GHCSO) deputies arrived on scene and assisted the Elma Police Department with their investigation. It was later discovered that approximately $20,000 worth of marijuana was stolen.

While on scene at this location, deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery that had just occurred approximately nine miles from the Elma burglary. Deputies arrived on scene, and it was reported a subject was tied up and robbed at gunpoint by four masked men. The suspects in this incident matched the general description of the suspects in the Elma case.

Surveillance video showed that four masked suspects had committed the Elma burglary and were last seen leaving the location driving a white Mercedes and a white Tesla. Although the vehicles’ license plates were covered to conceal their identity, through the use of Flock license plate reading cameras, deputies identified the vehicles involved in the Elma burglary, and the vehicle owners were King County residents.

Over the next four days, GHCSO deputies, with the assistance of officers from the Elma Police Department, Aberdeen Police Department, Hoquiam Police Department and the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, set up surveillance teams in the King County area and located and identified two of the four suspects. One suspect, a 27-year-old Everett man, was arrested by the surveillance team and booked into jail. A felony warrant has been issued for the second 21-year-old Auburn man. The GHCSO is continuing to investigate these incidents and anticipate additional arrests forthcoming.

During this investigation, investigators linked the same suspects to three additional similar burglaries that occurred outside of Grays Harbor County.

“This is such a great example of the teamwork that takes place by our Grays Harbor County law enforcement agencies who frequently work with each other to investigate and solve crimes together,” Undersheriff Kevin Schrader wrote in a Facebook post.