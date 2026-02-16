Archer waives speedy trial, remains in jail on sex crime charges

SOUTH BEND — The case involving Jeffrey S. Archer, 44, had a development following a hearing in the Pacific County Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 13.

Archer’s legal counsel, David Mistachkin of Ingram Zelasko & Goodwin LLP, entered a waiver of speedy trial on his behalf. The court accepted the motion and struck the case’s current trial that had been scheduled to begin March 9.

Court records do not yet show when the trial will now start.

Archer has remained in the Pacific County Jail Services since his arrest on Jan. 9 following a month’s long investigation by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of his arrest, Archer was the fire chief at the Ilwaco Volunteer Fire Department and was the sole paid firefighter at the department. He was hired by the city to take on the full-time role on Nov. 13, 2023, which came with a salary that topped nearly $117,000.

He was fired by the Ilwaco Mayor Eddie Hillard on Jan. 21, after the city had pondered what decision should be made, considering Archer was in an at-will position, meaning they didn’t technically need a reason for a termination.

The case has attracted state-wide attention, for the crimes Archer reportedly committed from 2013-2019 at his home in Ocean Park. The three victims — all minors at the time — have provided law enforcement with formal statements.

Law enforcement also reportedly seized evidence at the time of Archer’s arrest that contained evidence regarding the perpetuated crime.

Archer currently faces 51 charges which include twenty-one counts of first-degree child molestation, 10 counts of first-degree rape of a child, one count of first-degree dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, one count of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, four counts of second-degree child molestation, one count of third-degree rape of a child, four counts of third-degree child molestation, two counts of distributing a controlled substance to a minor, and seven counts of commercial sexual abuse of a child.

Despite the litany of allegations, some who know Archer say he remains adamant he is innocent and add that he has not posted bail because he has sunk all his money into funding his criminal defense, specifically hiring Mistachkin.