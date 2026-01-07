APD takes over Cosmopolis policing full-time

When the clock struck midnight on Dec. 31, 2025, the Cosmopolis Police Department was no more.

Chief of Police Heath Layman took to Facebook to announce the sundowning of the department and explain the reasoning behind it.

“The reality of modern policing means that maintaining a small, independent force is no longer financially feasible for our city. However, this transition is not just about a budget, it is about ensuring you receive the highest level of protection possible,” Chief Layman wrote. “We have negotiated a contract with the Aberdeen Police Department (APD) that provides a professional, high level of service while offering significant cost savings to our community. You are in excellent hands with our neighbors at APD.”

For APD, which already had an interlocal agreement with the city of Cosmopolis for call response and periodic patrols since May of 2024, it will mean expanding their efforts to 24/7 coverage.

“From May 1 until December 31, 2024, we had 119 calls, for 2025 there were 191 calls. There were 23 traffic stops (total), (officers) were being proactive over there as well,” said APD Commander Steve Timmons. ”Other than 24/7 coverage, it’s kind of the same, it’s taking over all law enforcement responsibilities.”

Under the previous agreement, Timmons said that APD officers and detectives would work with Cosmopolis police officers to conduct investigations for major crimes. Now, APD will handle all the investigations of crimes of every type in the city. More patrols will be added as well, including school zones. Cosmopolis will add 1.5-square miles to Aberdeen’s 12.4-square mile footprint. Timmons added that APD routinely attends Cosmopolis City Council meetings to keep abreast of happenings in the city.

Aberdeen Police Chief Dale Green said taking over for a defunct law enforcement agency is highly unusual.

“It’s very different for us, this doesn’t happen very often, it’s a very unusual occurrence where an agency folds up and doesn’t exist anymore. It’s bittersweet,” said Chief Green. “I’ve known Chief Layman before we were both cops, I’ve known him since we were Grays Harbor College students, I’ve known him a long time. We’ve worked really well together. It’s very bittersweet to see them have to go. We tried everything we could to try to see what we could do to help out to keep them afloat but it just wasn’t going to work.”

Under the original interlocal agreement, the city of Cosmopolis paid the city of Aberdeen $10,300 per month for 470 hours of service. With the new three-year agreement for full-time police services, Cosi will pay $320,639 annually with access to APD’s full-range of services.