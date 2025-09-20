Anytime Fitness in Elma hosts grand reopening

On Wednesday, the Elma Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand reopening of Anytime Fitness. Stephanie Bellon, co-owner of Anytime Fitness with her husband, Tim, did the honors of cutting the red ribbon.

Before cutting the ribbon, Stephanie gave a few opening remarks and closed by saying, “We’re here for our community and we’re here to help and serve.”

The couple opened the facility in 2011, and the upgrade was due to Anytime Fitness recreating themselves and all franchises are receiving a makeover. Upon entering the building, regular clients will notice an immediate difference by the more open environment. A big brick wall that was to the left of the entrance has been replaced by a large window that allows staff to look out onto the floor.

“We threw that whole brick wall out and put [in] a window so it was more inviting,” said Tim. “We could say hi to all of our members and make it personal.”

The Bellons worked with the Anytime Fitness corporate office’s design team to redesign the facility.

“Our two-level facility and the racquetball room are not typical for an Anytime Fitness,” said Stephanie. “It was about a three-month process, from painting [and] bringing in all the signage. We got all new equipment.”

The new equipment includes more strength platforms and cable machines. Additionally, the racquetball room was turned into a fitness room where classes will be held. Another new addition is a community board advertising upcoming activities

When it came time to install the equipment, Tim said they were only down for three days and were on a strict schedule to complete the work. To the question of whether he slept, Tim said he didn’t for about a week before and a week after.

With the facility redesign is also an expansion of the services being offered. The training department is being expanded, with another trainer coming aboard soon.

“Nutrition is something we’re adding as well,” said Stephanie. “All of the trainers here, including myself, are getting certified in nutrition coaching.”