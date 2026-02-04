Aberdeen woman accused of money laundering scheme and theft of $26K from Centralia resident

An Aberdeen woman faces allegations she participated in a money laundering scheme and theft of over $26,000 from the bank account of a Centralia resident.

Abby D. Craig, 22, is charged with one count each of first-degree theft and money laundering, both considered Class B felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Craig has no warrant history and a single criminal conviction for hit-and-run property damage, according to court documents.

She made a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Jan. 30.

Despite her lack of criminal history, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher requested a bail of $10,000 cash or bond, saying that, based on the allegations, the state believed Craig was “involved in organized crime.”

Rachael Tiller, Craig’s defense attorney for the day, argued for an unsecured bond, which she said was based on the nature of the allegations, Craig’s stable residential information and the fact that there was nothing similar on her record.

Judge J. Andrew Toynbee set bail at $10,000 cash or bond, in agreement with the state’s request, saying the allegations “appear to be along the lines of organized crime.”

He added that the economic impact was more serious than that of a typical first-degree theft.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office, the Centralia Police Department became aware of the alleged scheme in December 2025, when an officer took a report from a Centralia resident who claimed someone had accessed funds from her Peak Credit Union account and then transferred them to another person’s Peak account.

Speaking with a Peak employee, the officer reportedly learned that the funds were ultimately transferred to an account owned by Craig.

Another Peak employee explained she had received a fraud alert on Dec. 15 after Craig had attempted to withdraw $5,000 from her Peak account.

The employee said she had called the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, who detained Craig.

Upon further review of Peak’s records, the officer allegedly discovered $26,700 had been stolen from the victim’s account, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit specifically references an “unauthorized withdrawal” of $5,076.95 from the victim’s account that reportedly occurred at the Emerald Queen Casino.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows “Craig arriving at the casino shortly before the unauthorized withdrawal,” and “making the cash withdrawal,” according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 30, Centralia detectives contacted the owner of the “pass through” account. The woman allegedly denied authorizing any of the transactions — which reportedly included transfers of $13,000, $5,000 and $10,000 — and denied knowing the victim.

On Jan. 28, the detectives received body camera footage showing contact between a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy and Craig on the day she attempted to withdraw the $5,000 from Peak Credit Union.

According to the affidavit’s description of the body cam footage, Craig allegedly said “she was told by two males to come to the bank and withdraw money,” and claimed she did “not know the male subjects’ names and only knew their ‘fake’ names.”

The suspect further stated the men had “asked for her account number and put money into her account,” but “did not tell her where the funds came from,” according to the affidavit.

The deputy reportedly advised Craig that she was under arrest before releasing her.

On Jan. 29, Centralia police arrested Craig.

The affidavit states that, after receiving her Miranda warning, the suspect allegedly said “the scheme began when she was contacted by an associate known as ‘Deniro,’ whom she (had) known for over a year after meeting through social media.”

Shortly before the first incident, Deniro requested the suspect’s bank account number. Though she described being skeptical, according to the affidavit, Craig allegedly agreed to participate after she was told “the activity was legal” and that she would receive $1,000 for her assistance.

According to the affidavit, Craig said she was driven to Peak Credit Union by Deniro “and his associates.” On one occasion, the driver of the vehicle was a man named “Capone.”

Though she reportedly became suspicious “when the amounts reached $5,000,” Craig allegedly said she was “reassured that the activity was legitimate.”

Craig is scheduled to appear for a review hearing on Feb. 5 to determine her attorney status, as she intends to retain private counsel.