Aberdeen students focus on the future

Students participating in Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses at Aberdeen High School visited Miller Junior High School before Thanksgiving break. Utilizing an expo format in the gym at Miller Junior High, the students shared their experiences in the career exploration classes that will be available to Miller Junior High students when they advance to the high school level.

After Thanksgiving break, close t0 60 businesses, educational institutions and career oriented organizations from in and around the Grays Harbor community participated in Career Day at Aberdeen HIgh School, giving students access to first-hand information about training opportunities available after graduation and an opportunity to hear from career professionals in their areas of interest.

“Offering career and college exploration activities for our students provides opportunities for them to discover new options, helps determine areas of interest and helps students continue to refine their own high school and beyond plans,” said Lynn Green, CTE director and co-superintendent. “We especially appreciate the involvement of our Aberdeen alumni and other organizations, businesses and college representatives who shared their knowledege and expertise.”

Between CTE Day at Miller Junior High and Aberdeen high School’s Career Day, students truly are bringing their future into focus.