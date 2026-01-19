Aberdeen seeks volunteer museum collections manager

The city of Aberdeen is seeking a qualified volunteer or pro bono professional or organization to serve as a museum collections manager or collections steward to help care for the city’s historical artifacts and archival materials, the city announced via press release. An RFQ (request for qualifications) was posted to the city’s website on Friday. https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2861/Museum-Operator-Steward-RFQ-

Following the loss of the Aberdeen History Museum in 2018, Aberdeen remains the steward of a significant collection of photographs, documents and artifacts that reflect Aberdeen’s cultural, industrial, and community history. According to the press release, the city is committed to responsibly preserving these irreplaceable public assets while long-term museum or interpretive options are explored.

However, the city recently abandoned plans to use the building it acquired at 118 W. Wishkah Street as a new museum location and currently, artifacts are in storage at a cost to the city of $5,000 per month. The Friends of the Aberdeen Museum, now known as History98520, has been working with the collection. The Friends of the Aberdeen Museum formed in 1976 to specifically operate a museum, became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1978, and ran the museum from its opening in 1983 until the 2018 fire.

In December, Ruth Hamilton, president of History98520, said, “Our goal is to either be named managers or have the transfer of the collection come to us so that we would have standing to raise funds, write grants, that kind of thing. Right now, we don’t have the authority to do that. We don’t own the collection, we don’t officially manage the collection.”

If the city were to simply transfer the management of the collection to History98520 or any other group or individual without posting an RFQ, that would constitute a gift of public funds.

Also back in December, then-Director of Parks and Recreation Stacie Barnum said, “I think (the city council’s) preference would be to not actually own the collection but figure out ways that they can support this organization so that the city can have a public museum … it is important to the (city) council.”

Respondents should demonstrate some or all of the following education, training, or professional experience in:

Museum studies

Public history archives or library science

Anthropology, archaeology, or conservation

Historic preservation or a related field

Experience with museum or archival collections care and documentation

Knowledge of professional standards and ethics related to collections stewardship

Ability to work independently and collaboratively with the city

Strong organizational skills and sound professional judgment

Possess technology, equipment, and supplies to perform duties and accomplish goals

Qualified individuals, professionals, nonprofit organizations, historical societies, or small teams are encouraged to apply. To view the full Request for Qualifications and submission instructions, visit: www.aberdeenwa.gov or contact Ruth Clemens at rclemens@aberdeenwa.gov or by phone at (360) 537-3233. Again, the RFQ can be found here: https://www.aberdeenwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/2861/Museum-Operator-Steward-RFQ-