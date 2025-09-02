Aberdeen police remove abandoned RV

At approximately 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 27, Aberdeen police officers were dispatched to a traffic hazard on the 1300 block of East Wishkah Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a dilapidated 34-foot motorhome parked in the right lane with nobody around. The motorhome was stripped of its license plates and VIN numbers.

A tow truck was called to the scene so that the motorhome could be removed.

Officers investigating the scene were able to identify a suspect within a few hours with the use of the FLOCK automatic license plate reader cameras.

A 46-year-old Aberdeen man was contacted and interviewed, and is now facing several misdemeanor charges including reckless endangerment.