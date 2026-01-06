Aberdeen Police Department adds one, promotes three

Chief of Police Dale Green presides over swearing in ceremonies

The Aberdeen Police Department recently announced three promotions and an addition to the force.

Aberdeen Chief of Police Dale Green formally promoted Gary Sexton to the rank of lieutenant, and Noah Ewing and Nathan Nussbaum to the rank of sergeant.

According to Aberdeen Police Department Facebook posts, Lt. Sexton and sergeants Ewing and Nussbaum have demonstrated strong leadership, professionalism, and a continued commitment to serving the community.

“We are proud to recognize their achievements and look forward to their continued leadership,” APD stated.

Additionally, Officer Stefan Green has joined APD as a lateral hire with over six years of law enforcement experience.

“Officer Green brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be a tremendous asset to our department and the citizens we proudly serve. We are excited to have him join the APD family,” APD stated in a Facebook post.

APD photo APD Chief of Police Dale Green administers the oath of office to Nathan Nussbaum, who was promoted to the rank of sergeant.