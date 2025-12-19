Aberdeen High School receives another threat

Aberdeen High School discovered another threat on Thursday after writing was found on a restroom wall on Monday. Montesano and Hoquiam high schools also discovered similar threats earlier this week and although the threats were not deemed credible, investigations are ongoing.

The Aberdeen Police Department said, “We take school threats very seriously. The safety of students and staff remains a top priority. Any individual responsible for making these threats whether intended as a joke or not will be held accountable and charged accordingly. Threats of this nature are investigated and treated with the utmost seriousness.”

The Aberdeen School District posted the following on their Facebook page late Thursday morning:

“Due to what appears to be a copycat threat, Aberdeen High School is entering an emergency early release for all students. Buses will arrive on campus at 12:20 p.m. Police are present. This decision is made out of an abundance of caution and due to the disruption to the learning environment.

“These incidents are being fully investigated. Any students with information are urged to tell a trusted adult at the school.”

At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Aberdeen School District issued the following update:

“After-school events at Aberdeen High School will continue as planned. This includes the home basketball game with Rochester, sports practices and the AHS band concert.

“The high school was dismissed early today while a threat that appears to be a copycat of a threat from Monday is investigated.

“Co-Superintendents Lynn Green and Traci Sandstrom made the decision following consultation with Aberdeen police, building administration, the athletic director and music staff.

“Any students with concerns are encouraged to reach out to the high school principals, their coach or band director.

“School is scheduled to resume Friday morning and will dismiss at 11:15 a.m. as it has already been scheduled as an early release for the district.”

Additionally, the Aberdeen School District released the following statement Thursday evening:

“The threat that prompted (Thursday’s) emergency release appears to be a copycat of the threat made earlier this week and is under investigation.”

Co-Superintendents Lynn Green and Traci Sandstrom said they share the frustration of staff, students, parents and community about the disruption to the learning environment and the impact on the well-being of all.

“We are strategizing with staff on future responses and a plan to move forward,” Green said. “Today’s meetings among administration and some staff members, as well as police, will continue in the morning with an all staff meeting.”

“In addition, we are planning to hold class meetings after the break,” Sandstrom said. “We want to hear from students, as well. It is going to take all of us working together to come up with a plan and a response.”

The investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department and high school administration is ongoing and vigorous, they said. “This activity is a felony,” Sandstrom added. “The investigation is proceeding with the idea that we will move forward with pressing charges.”

Anyone who thinks they may have information is asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 360-538-3180 or Aberdeen High School at 360-538-2040.

Oftentimes, students are reluctant to come forward because they don’t want to get a friend or acquaintance in trouble, but students also are encouraged to share what they may know with a trusted adult at school.

“The work ahead will not be easy,” Green said “We want to assure people that we will continue to lead with a focus on the safety of our students and staff.”