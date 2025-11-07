Aberdeen fire a reminder to check heating devices

An early morning house fire Thursday in Aberdeen in the 600 block of East Second Street serves as a reminder to check home heating devices.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames venting from multiple windows of the residence. The fire was brought under control, and crews began overhaul operations by 6:30 a.m., about an hour after the call came in.

With colder weather setting in, this serves as an important reminder to check your home heating devices:

Plug heaters directly into a wall outlet, not into power strips or extension cords. Have chimneys and heating systems cleaned and inspected before use.

Ensure you have working smoke alarms in your home — early notification can make all the difference.