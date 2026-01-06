8th Annual GHC Jazz Festival is Jan. 15 at the Bishop Center

The 8th Annual Grays Harbor College Jazz Festival is coming up on Thursday, Jan. 15 at the Bishop Center for Performing Arts. This all-day event will feature performances by local junior high and high school jazz bands, the GHC Jazz Band, and special guests Duende Libre.

Throughout the day, school jazz bands will perform and receive feedback from members of Duende Libre.

The daytime schedule:

Hoquiam High School – 8:50 a.m.

Montesano High School – 9:30 a.m.

Fairview Middle School – 10:10 a.m.

Ilwaco High School – 10:50 a.m.

Grays Harbor College Jazz Band – 11:30 a.m.

Duende Libre – Noon

Tenino High School – 1:30 p.m.

Aberdeen High School – 2:10 p.m.

Rochester Middle School – 2:50 p.m.

Miller Junior High – 3:30 p.m.

Duende Libre will return to the Bishop Center stage at 7 p.m. for a concert that celebrates the connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean, a natural continuation of their decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world.

Tickets for the evening concert by Duende Libre are available at ghc.edu/bishop. Admission is $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under.

The GHC Jazz Festival is sponsored by the Grays Harbor College Foundation and Sandy Lloyd.