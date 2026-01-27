4th Annual Storms and Seafood gets underway Thursday

The 4th Annual Storms and Seafood event is set for Thursday through Monday in Westport. Fifteen South Beach area restaurants, four markets and two museums are participating.

The event will feature:

Fresh seafood specials across Westport

A to Z Razor Clams with Alan Rammer — Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Local Voices: Fisherpoet John Branshaw, Shirley Urquhart, Stephanie Edens, and more at LOGE Cafe — Friday at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Tuna filleting and canning demos at the Maritime Museum — Saturday, 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Brady’s Oyster Farm tours and shucking demos — Saturday at 11 a.m.

“How to Shake a Crab” at Merino’s Seafood — Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Fireside chat with legendary retired commercial fishermen Saturday at 7 p.m.

… and much more.

Here is what you need to know if you’d like to participate:

1. This is a passport event — a self-guided journey through South Beach restaurants, markets, museums, and king tide viewing locations from Thursday through Monday.

2. Sign up in advance. It is $5 to pre-register.

(Pre-registration is important: it helps the restaurants know how many folks to plan for)

If you sign up early you get your name in the drawing for a local seafood basket. Pre-register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-storms-seafood-tickets-1969945563209

3. Each participating restaurant or market has a stamp for your passport. When you purchase the appetizers, entrees, products, and dishes that feature local seafood, you get a stamp in your passport.

(Westport Maritime Museum and International Mermaid Museum and all listening, info, and demo sessions have stamps too)

4. Enjoy the food — all of the seafood being offered is local Westport’s Fresh Catch — meaning it was harvested and landed right here in our cold coastal Washington waters by our local fishing families. No better way to support local.

5. Fill your passport by the end of the weekend and get your Westport’s Fresh Catch Swag Bag.