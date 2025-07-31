16th Heat on the Street taking over Elma’s streets this weekend

This weekend, Elma’s Main and 3rd streets will host the 16th Heat on the Street, the Elma Chamber of Commerce’s annual car and motorcycle show.

As of Tuesday, nearly 200 have registered, and with a sunny weekend in the forecast, Lexi Rice, the public relations/event planner for the Elma Chamber of Commerce, anticipates more will register the day of and through the rest of the week.

A recent hire with the Elma Chamber of Commerce, Rice participated in the Heat on the Street while attending Elma High School and is drawing upon this experience to make the event more appealing to younger people.

“In previous years, from my perspective, as a young person, I thought we needed more diversity within the products that were being sold,” Rice explained. “I feel like this year we really accomplished that so I’m really proud of that.”

This year’s vendors include food, motorcycle organizations, and an emphasis on arts and crafts that feature woodworking, jewelry and beaded items. Some vendors who participate in the Friday Market will also have booths.

One vendor new to Heat on the Street is Aberdeen-based Wild Grounds. Rice sought them out because of their dirty sodas, a drink that is popular on TikTok.

“A popular [dirty soda] that I’ve seen is someone will do a Dr. Pepper with cherry syrup and cream,” she said. “I thought that would be really fun and hopefully attract some of the younger crowd.”

And for those who attended the Bear Festival in McCleary three weeks ago, expect to see different vendors, Rice said.

“I’m proud of the diverse crowd that I’ve accumulated. I would hope that would be a draw for people to pop into Heat on the Street,” she said.

Saturday will also feature a Hot Wheels Race for children 3-12 years old scheduled at 11:30 p.m. To sign up, visit https://www.elmachamber.org/events.

For those who leave the Grays Harbor Fair early on Friday evening, from 6 to 10 p.m. there will be a cruise-in of classic cars with a street dance and live band. Barbeque and drinks will be available.

Also on Saturday morning, Elma Cross Country is hosting the Heat on the Feet 5K. Signups start at 7:15 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. at Elma Chamber of Commerce, 222 W. Main St.