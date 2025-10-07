Letters to the Editor

Trump administration deceiving

The same people that believe Trump’s tariffs are gonna work out for the American people are the same stupids that believed the Mexicans were gonna pay for a southern border wall and that he could bring down the prices of food and gas and stop the war in Ukraine in his first four days in office.

He started off to deceive the American people from the very first minute. Why did no one object to his being sworn in by his wife and he also didn’t have his hand on the Bible during the ceremony, but held his hand just above it.

Have we no safe road to travel that will bring an end to the march toward a totalitarian government and the Gestapo like ICE agents roaming our country? Hell, the Supreme Court can’t even remember their high school world history lessons on Hitler’s devastation of the Jewish population of Germany.

They now have made it legal to stop a person based on his looks and ethnicity. The very same method used by the Gestapo in Germany. Our current form of Gestapo law even goes so far as to have them wear masks so they can’t be identified by the public.

Also, two months after taking the oath of office, he was asked if he thought he was supposed to uphold the Constitution of the United States and he said he didn’t know, he has lawyers take care of that stuff.

Ray Messenger

Hoquiam

Israel is a blessing to the world

It’s time to set the record straight about Israel and its struggle to exist:

It’s “globally hated” status is unjustified.

1) During the endless Hamas bombings of Israeli dwellings and citizens, bomb shelters and other safety refugees are being built.

2) A drought resistant edible plant is being planted and harvested by hungry Americans.

3) Electronics galore have become much used in our homes.

4) Water wells are being dug and mechanisms now extract H2O out of the air.

These are but a few good things Israel has done for the world. That’s a blessing. Hamas is not.

Linda Schaeffer

Grayland

The Daily World columnists appreciated

I just have to take a moment to say how much I enjoy the columns written by Karen Barkstrom and Pat Neal.

As a 77-year-old woman, I can absolutely relate to Karen’s concerns in her article, time for a new food plan and the consternation of our aging bodies embarrassing quirks.

I appreciate her humorous and candid way of presenting the challenges of the very limited choices of her new dietary restrictions. I not only relate to, but laughed all the way through her article and wish her well on this new, what to eat or not, adventure.

I never miss Pat Neal’s articles full of his wicked, wily and wise sense of humor, his always well researched and interesting historical pieces and his support for native people and our beautiful natural resources here in the Pacific Northwest.

Please keep these two wonderful writers and I will continue to renew my subscription to The Daily World.

Kerri Neathery

Montesano