North Beach PAWS 2026 vax clinics cared for more than 500 dogs and cats

North Beach PAWS announced that the shelter provided affordable veterinary care to a total of more than 500 cats and dogs at three community clinics this year.

Vaccinations offered included rabies, DAPP, Bordetella, and microchips for dogs and rabies, FVRCP, parasite treatments for fleas, ticks, roundworms, hookworms, and ear mites, as well as microchips for cats at a cost of just $20 for each vaccination or microchip.

“Providing access to affordable pet care is one of the most important ways we can support both pets and the people who love them,” said Nanette Sparrow, North Beach PAWS dog shelter manager and vaccination clinic coordinator. “We also would like to thank our hosts, Brady Veterinary Hospital and La Vogue Cyclery for welcoming us, and especially all our volunteers and voluntary vets and vet technicians who help make these events possible.”

North Beach PAWS has vaccinated/micro chipped nearly 2,000 pets at a total of 14 clinics across Grays Harbor and Thurston counties since 2023.

Dinner auction date announced

North Beach PAWS will hold its largest annual fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. The event raises critical funds that allow North Beach PAWS to continue providing community programs like the affordable vaccination clinics while caring for homeless cats and dogs awaiting their forever homes.

Community members are encouraged to attend the fundraiser and help support the organization’s lifesaving mission. Every dollar raised helps provide medical care, shelter, and adoption services for animals in need while making community outreach programs such as the vaccination clinics possible.