Willapa Harbor Festival evolves into Tides Timbers Brew Fest in Raymond

Along the wild, tide-carved edge of Southwest Washington, something special has been building for years — something rooted in community, shaped by the land, and now reimagined into one of the region’s most distinctive celebrations.

What began as the beloved Willapa Harbor Festival has evolved into the Tides & Timbers Brew Fest in Raymond — a bold, immersive experience that captures the spirit of the coast like nothing else.

For years, the Willapa Harbor Festival brought people together in the best way possible: live music, local flavor, and a come-as-you-are energy that defined the community. It wasn’t polished — it was real. And that authenticity is exactly what made it unforgettable.

That same heart still beats at the center of Tides & Timbers. Tides & Timbers Brew Fest takes everything people loved and turns it up.

This isn’t just a festival — it’s a full sensory experience of the Pacific Northwest. Inspired by the rhythms of Willapa Bay and the deep-rooted timber culture of the region, the event blends craft beverages, live music, art, and atmosphere into something that feels both elevated and grounded.

It’s intentional. It’s curated. And it’s still unapologetically local.

It’s where brewers, artists, musicians, and community collide — where you don’t just attend, you belong. The setting isn’t a backdrop; it’s part of the experience. Every tide shift, every breeze, every note of music adds to the moment.

First Brew Fest

Join the Fest for the first ever North Pacific County Brew Fest featuring 14 different breweries, wineries, and cideries.

They will be ready to serve you their craft beverages on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. Valid ID required for entry. Each ticket gets you a souvenir mug plus 10 tasting tokens.

Firefighter Salmon BBQ Lunch plus home brew contest

Each ticket includes a choice between barbecue salmon or chicken, corn on the cob, coleslaw, dinner roll, and fresh fruit. Plus, a flight of all home brew entries or a non-alcoholic beverage and bottle of water. Seating times are on Sunday, Aug. 2, at noon and 1:30 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to support the local fire department.

Axe throwing

Hosted by Lewis County Axe Throwing the event is Saturday, Aug 1 from noon to 9 p.m. at the Riverfront Park in Raymond.

Clam Chowder Cook Off

The Raymond Elks Lodge 1292 hosts the Clam Chowder Cook-Off on Friday, July 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Think your clam chowder is the best? Put it to the test for a chance to win $250 (first place), $150 (second) and $100 (third).

The competition takes place at the Raymond Elks Lodge (326 3rd St., Raymond). Cost is $25 to enter.

Clam chowder must be your own homemade recipe. Entries must be prepared in advance in a licensed commercial kitchen and ready for judging. Drop off chowder by 2 p.m. Friday. Participants must provide enough chowder for judges and public tasting. Please bring a serving ladle, and slow cookers are encouraged to keep chowder warm. Electrical outlets will be available.

Tasting tickets will be available at the door for $10 each and include: A 2 ounce taste of each chowder entry, one non-alcoholic beverage, and a voting ballot to help select the People’s Choice winner.

Shuck and Swallow Raw Oyster Eating Competition

Think you’ve got what it takes to become the ultimate oyster duo?

Grab a partner and join the festival’s Shuck and Swallow Oyster Eating Competition. Teams of two will shuck and slurp their way to victory in this fast-paced crowd favorite. Each team will receive professional instruction and proper equipment to ensure a safe and fun competition experience.

Thanks go to Goose Point Oysters for sponsoring this event.

Home Brew competition details

Festival organizers are looking for home brewers to compete in the first ever Tides & Timbers Brew Fest, Friday through Sunday, July 31 to Aug. 2 at noon. Tickets will be available for purchase. Ticket holders vote for their favorite brew. The winner gets to brew their recipe with Willapa Brewing Co. & Wild Man Brewing Co. and have it put on tap at both taprooms.