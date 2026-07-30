Heat, Hotwheels (and cornhole) coming to Elma this weekend

It’s time for the annual Heat on the Street hosted by the Elma Chamber of Commerce.

If you have mad cornhole skills or want to dance, then be sure to visit downtown Elma on Friday after spending the day at the Grays Harbor Fair. And for the Friday Night cruise-in, over 100 cars are currently signed up. There will also be activities for the kids, including face painting, a bubble station and crafts.

On Saturday, the downtown will be devoted to the car show, with parking opening at 6 a.m.

Schedule of Events

Friday

4 p.m. Friday Night Cruise-in

7 p.m. Cornhole Tournament at Elma Chamber of Commerce

The tournament is open to 20 teams of two and is free to enter. Don’t have a teammate? No problem, they can help pair you up.

Winner takes home a championship trophy and two Kaleidoscope Coffee & Boba gift cards

7 to 9 p.m. Street dance featuring Jokers Wild

Saturday

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Car and motorcycle show

11:30 a.m. — Hot Wheels Race at Elma Chamber of Commerce