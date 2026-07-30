Man enters home, attacks homeowner in Aberdeen

On Monday, July 27, at approximately 11:31 p.m., Aberdeen police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Washington Street following a report of a burglary.

The homeowner reported that an unknown male entered the residence through an unlocked front door and requested to speak with an individual who did not live at the home. After the homeowner advised that he did not know the person the suspect was looking for, the suspect struck the homeowner in the face and threw a beer on him. The homeowner defended himself by kicking the suspect, who then fled the residence. The homeowner told officers that he did not know the suspect.

Aberdeen police officers responded with assistance from the Hoquiam Police Department. At approximately 11:38 p.m., a Hoquiam police officer observed a male matching the suspect’s description walking through an alley before crossing a residential yard. Officers contacted and detained the individual in the 1500 block of West Market Street.

During the investigation, the suspect admitted he had been at the residence and was positively identified by the homeowner. The suspect, a 55-year-old Aberdeen resident, was arrested and booked into the Aberdeen jail on one count of burglary in the first degree.