GHC Automotive Technology Program earns Master Certification renewal

The Automotive Technology program at Grays Harbor College has successfully renewed its Master Automobile Service Technology Certification from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the highest level of certification awarded to automotive technician training programs in the United States.

Following a comprehensive on-site evaluation, ASE determined that Grays Harbor College’s Automotive Technology program continues to meet the rigorous standards required for Master Automobile Service Technology Accreditation. The certification affirms the program’s training is high quality and aligns with current industry requirements as well as emerging automotive technologies.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence,” said Grays Harbor College President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our faculty and staff, our strong industry partnerships, and our commitment to preparing students for successful careers in the rapidly evolving automotive industry.”

In its evaluation, ASE commended Grays Harbor College for maintaining program excellence and meeting the industry’s standards for technician education. ASE also recognized the growing importance of advanced automotive training as vehicle technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace.

To commemorate this accomplishment, ASE will provide a plaque insert recognizing Grays Harbor College and its continued achievement of Master Automobile Service Technology Accreditation.

Students in Grays Harbor College’s Automotive Technology program learn the foundational skills in automotive diagnostics and repair, while appropriate work habits and work ethic are also highly emphasized. The Automotive program offers an Associate in Technology degree as well as several certificates. More information about studying Automotive Technology at Grays Harbor College can be found on the program’s webpage at https://www.ghc.edu/academics/degrees-and-certificates/professional/automotive-technology